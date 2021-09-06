CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » 'Missed Out Detergent': Desi Twitter Can't Stomach This Dosa With Dry Fruit, Cheese
'Missed Out Detergent': Desi Twitter Can't Stomach This Dosa With Dry Fruit, Cheese

Dosa purists, of course, could not stomach the idea. (Credits: Twitter/@ragiing_bull)

In a viral video, a street vendor can be seen adding cheese, dry fruits like cashew and raisin, cherries on top of his Dosa batter.

Of late, the Internet has been getting increasingly daring with its food combos, with many eccentric choices drawing praise and flak in equal measure. This time, however, a much-modified South Indian dish has taken the forefront, with a variation of it horrifying Desi Twitter. In a viral video, a street vendor can be seen adding cheese, dry fruits like cashew and raisin, cherries on top of his Dosa batter. While some Twitter users said cheese Dosa is a perfectly good idea, others said it should be called a “pan cake" instead. Dosa purists, of course, could not stomach the idea. “The purists will cringe seeing this," tweeted the user who shared the video. “Dada, Dosa is the most abused dish in India. The original tastes amazing and doesn’t need much apart from a few chutneys (one is usually enough too IMO) + piping hot sambar! But nooooo, they have to create these monstrosities," one user lamented. Another dubbed the dish ‘Disaster Dosa’, quipping that the vendor missed out on some detergent to add to his dish. Check out the video and how people reacted to it below.

Think this is truly a “disaster"? You might want to know about the Fanta omelette. Twitter user Eesha, with username @Agabaai, posted a video from an eatery in Surat, Gujarat, preparing a special egg dish called Fanta Omelette. Stamped with a logo of India Eat Mama, the cook explains how the bizarre dish is prepared and makes a variety of eggs recipes with the orange carbonated drink. Shared on August 4, the caption of the post reads, “Mom come pick me, they are frying Fanta with eggs." That is not all. FHM Pakistan, a YouTube channel, recently uploaded a video that has startled a few people beyond limitations. The video is shot in Karachi. The host introduces his agenda for today, and the camera pans to a perfectly served, impeccably textured biryani. Things went haywire when the biryani seller pours a cup full of thick chocolate over that pious plate of biryani. This dosa looks tame in comparison now, we are willing to bet.

first published:September 06, 2021, 14:50 IST