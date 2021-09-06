'Missed Out Detergent': Desi Twitter Can't Stomach This Dosa With Dry Fruit, Cheese

Of late, the Internet has been getting increasingly daring with its food combos, with many eccentric choices drawing praise and flak in equal measure. This time, however, a much-modified South Indian dish has taken the forefront, with a variation of it horrifying Desi Twitter. In a viral video, a street vendor can be seen adding cheese, dry fruits like cashew and raisin, cherries on top of his Dosa batter. While some Twitter users said cheese Dosa is a perfectly good idea, others said it should be called a “pan cake" instead. Dosa purists, of course, could not stomach the idea. “The purists will cringe seeing this," tweeted the user who shared the video. “Dada, Dosa is the most abused dish in India. The original tastes amazing and doesn’t need much apart from a few chutneys (one is usually enough too IMO) + piping hot sambar! But nooooo, they have to create these monstrosities," one user lamented. Another dubbed the dish ‘Disaster Dosa’, quipping that the vendor missed out on some detergent to add to his dish. Check out the video and how people reacted to it below.

How to screw a Dosa.The purists will cringe seeing this. pic.twitter.com/y6cptCv943— Deepak Prabhu (@ragiing_bull) September 5, 2021

Cheese dosa is good and idk why do you guys overreact 😒The wheat dosa is called crepe for a reason and they do add chocolate sauce, cream and fruits— Maha Gyaani (@MahaGyaani) September 6, 2021

Good the customer is standing 3-4 steps away, else a handful of him would’ve gone into the Dosa too, I guess.!!— XYZ (@SeekLearnDo) September 6, 2021

🤢🤢🤢 Cashews, kishmish, cherries, cheese, mayonnaise - this is bloody criminal.— Savitri Mumukshu - सावित्री मुमुक्षु (@MumukshuSavitri) September 5, 2021

He missed this main ingredient in his so called Disaster Dosa 😂 pic.twitter.com/aJ3EZJtZ2H— Sümït (@realysumit) September 6, 2021

There is chocolate sauce and peanut butter dosa, pizza dosa you name it. That battle is long lost. Anyway I hate even chutney sambar in a dosa, molagapodi or nothing.— Suresh R (@iamabofh) September 6, 2021

Think this is truly a “disaster"? You might want to know about the Fanta omelette. Twitter user Eesha, with username @Agabaai, posted a video from an eatery in Surat, Gujarat, preparing a special egg dish called Fanta Omelette. Stamped with a logo of India Eat Mama, the cook explains how the bizarre dish is prepared and makes a variety of eggs recipes with the orange carbonated drink. Shared on August 4, the caption of the post reads, “Mom come pick me, they are frying Fanta with eggs." That is not all. FHM Pakistan, a YouTube channel, recently uploaded a video that has startled a few people beyond limitations. The video is shot in Karachi. The host introduces his agenda for today, and the camera pans to a perfectly served, impeccably textured biryani. Things went haywire when the biryani seller pours a cup full of thick chocolate over that pious plate of biryani. This dosa looks tame in comparison now, we are willing to bet.

