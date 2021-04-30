Missed Pink Supermoon? ISS Shares Stunning Pictures of Celestial Event from Space

Earlier this weekEarth’s natural satellite, the moon, was at its closest creating the Supermoon’ phenomena. To observe this celestial event in its full glory, many photographers and astronomy enthusiasts must have looked for the perfect location. However, nothing could have matched the kind of view the astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS) had. Sharing the pictures of the Supermoon event from the Earth’s orbit, ISS showed its followers on Instagram how the moon shined earlier this week.

ISS shared a series of photographs on its official Instagram handle on Thursday that showed the magnificent full moon shining brightly on Earth’s horizon. In another picture, the full moon was captured in the daylight as it appeared above the clouds. While in the night view, the supermoon was twinkling just like a star as millions of specks of space objects shone in the background.

Captioning the post, ISS wrote that it is always a spectacular sight from space, no matter what phase the Moon is in. The pictures proved helpful for those who missed watching the supermoon due to unfavourable weather conditions like rains or cloudy skies. As one user wrote, “Sadly I wasn't able to see it cause it was very cloudy that night."

The phenomenon of the Supermoon occurs when the distance of the full moon to Earth fluctuates. The fluctuation happens because the moon's orbit around the Earth is not circular but slightly elliptical. And when the full moon occurs at the closest point to Earth on this slightly elliptical orbit, also known as perigee, it can appear 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter in comparison to when the full moon occurs closer to the farthest point, also known as apogee.

However, if you wish to witness the Supermoon from your own eyes, you can see a bigger and brighter Pink Supermoon that will take place next month. On May 26, the full moon will be even closer to the Earth and slightly bigger than it was this week.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here