Paw-doable Reunion: Owner Finds Missing Cat 11 Years After He Ran Away

A cat has been reunited with its owner in New York, United States, after running off 11 years ago.

14-year-old Tiger was being taken care of by Dutchess County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) staff member Carol O'Connell for three years before he was found to be microchipped.

"Each year he came to my house, he deteriorated more and more each year, and that's when I realized either somebody just abandoned him or he just was missing or lost or he was just a feral cat," O'Connell told ABC News. "This spring he started to come around a little bit more in the mornings, so I started to work harder to try to gain his trust."

O'Connell tracked Tiger’s owner, Maggie Welz, after finding that the cat was micro-chipped with the help of a scanner borrowed from the SPCA.

"Unfortunately, somebody opened our door and he ran away and never returned," Welz said. "So we were heartbroken and we ended up a year later moving to another house about 10 houses from that house and we told those owners to keep an eye out for him but he never returned."

Maggie was overwhelmed with the reunion Thursday.

"At that point we determined that he was coming home, we had made a commitment to him and we wanted him to come back home to us," Maggie said.

SPCA officials said Tiger was doing remarkably well for a cat that had been living on the streets for more than a decade.

"I can't tell them how grateful I am to them for their persistence and their dedication and for making sure that our cat was OK," Maggie said. "I have no idea where he was for the years in between, I'm sure he could tell us many tales, but the thing is that he is now home with us and he will be with us for the remainder of his life."

An SPCA spokesman praised O’Connell for doing "an amazing thing" by reuniting Tiger and Maggie.

