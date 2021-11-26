Missing Dislike Button on YouTube? Here's a Quick 'Hack' to Bring it Back

A developer has come up with an extension for Chrome and Firefox that allows figures concerning the “dislike" button on YouTube to reappear. It’s been a couple of weeks since Google decided to globally apply a change that hid this data, in a bid to protect content creators from targeted attacks. When Google decided to globally roll out the removal of “dislike" counts on all videos on the platform, many internet users were shocked. So a developer saw a demand and came up with a small extension, in alpha version, compatible with Chrome and Firefox, that has been made available to web users. This one allows for the “dislike" counter to reappear on Youtube, as if by magic. Note that its source code is also available online.

Google’s decision to remove these statistics was motivated by the desire to put a stop to the phenomenon of harassment and targeted attacks on the platform. Currently, it is still possible to indicate that you do not like a video, but the number of negative reactions any video accumulates is now hidden. Only the editor of the video has access to this data.

Earlier, dismissing the move, YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim updated the description of the first-ever video uploaded to the video platform titled “Me at the Zoo" to criticize the platform’s decision to stop displaying dislikes publicly. The new description now reads, “When every YouTuber agrees that removing dislikes is a stupid idea, it probably is. Try again, YouTube ‍♂️"

Although only 18-seconds-long and shot in relatively poor quality by today’s standards, Karim’s video was the that marked the beginning of platform’s success. Titled, ‘Me at the Zoo’, Karim is seen speaking to the camera, while talking about the elephants standing right behind him. “The cool thing about these guys is that they have really, really, really long trunks," said Karim adding, “And that’s, that’s cool."

Karim launched the American video-sharing platform in 2005 with fellow YouTube co-founders Steven Chen and Chad Hurley, when the trio was working at PayPal. The platform remained quite unpopular until Google purchased it in 2006.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.