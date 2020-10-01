Missing for Two Years, Colombian Woman Found Floating on Caribbean Sea

A woman who went missing two years ago has now been found alive in Puerto Colombia. She was rescued from the Wild Caribbean sea on September 26, 2020 by fishermen including Rolando Visbal Lux who uploaded the video on his Facebook account.

As per report in local portal La Libertad, the woman, who was rescued, is 46-year-old Angelica Gaitan.

Her daughter Alejandra Castiblanco confirmed that she was missing for the last two years.

Angelica had fled from home two years ago, trying to save herself from her abusive partner. Quoting RCN Radio, the report in The Sun says that Angelica had a 20 year-long abusive relationship with her partner.

She fled her home in 2018 when her partner attempted to break her face and kill her. She remained missing for two years. The woman started living in a shelter home named Camino de Fe in Barranquilla almost seven months ago, reported La Libertad.

The report also says that Angelica decided to take her own life after she was thrown out of the shelter home.

Gaitan said that she took a bus and decided to jump in the sea. “I did not want to continue with my life,” she said.

Miraculously, Rolando Visbal Lux and his friend Gustavo saved her from the attempt of killing herself. When they initially saw the woman, they mistook her for a log of wood. When the duo finally recognised that it was a woman, they called her but she could not respond due to hypothermia and exhaustion. She was unresponsive when rescued but soon regained her senses.

As per news portal, after regaining consciousness, Angelica said, "He was born again, God did not want him to die." She was supposedly referring to the story of the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion.

Angelica’s daughter Alejandra informed local reporters that she and her sister are raising funds to bring their mother to her home in Bogota.