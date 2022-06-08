Missing Masterpiece Worth Rs 2.5 Crore Found Hanging on Empty Bungalow Wall in London

After being lost for decades, a masterpiece oil painting was found hanging in an unoccupied bungalow of a 90-year-old woman in London. While the woman was oblivious of its value, the painting fetched nearly Rs 2.5 crore when it went under the hammer, reported The Independent. The valuable painting is the depiction of the Madonna and Child, painted by Italian painter Filippo Lippi in the 15th century.

The oil painting remained missing for years before being accidentally found hanging on the wall of a bungalow in Enfield town. It turned out that the owner of the house, a woman in her 90s, was given the painting by her father more than 30 years ago.

⭐️ The Quarter of a Million Pound Surprise! ⭐️ Watch the moment the gavel came down at £255,000 for a rare painting discovered in a London home. Full footage here:https://t.co/TwqpYlRVNo pic.twitter.com/cAJXJHH2Da — Dawsons Auctioneers (@DawsonsAuctions) May 22, 2022

Having no clue of its historic significance, or value, the woman shifted to a care home while the masterpiece remained hanging on the wall. The real worth of the painting came to light only when the family put the bungalow up for sale.

Siobhan Tyrrell, a valuer at Dawsons Auctioneers, was the first one to discover the painting when he went for a routine valuation of the contents of the bungalow. Tyrrell shared that he didn’t find anything exceptional in the house until he spotted the painting. He added that it was found hanging on the wall of a bedroom, above the bed.

“Although I’m a general valuer and not a painting specialist, I recognised it was significant straight away,” Tyrrell added. Measuring 50cm x 43.5cm, the masterpiece went for auction and fetched £255,000 (roughly Rs 2.5 crore). With over 20 participants from around the world in the auction, the painting was sold to a British mamn who made the highest bid.

“We knew it would do well but the final hammer price exceeded our expectations,” said auctioneer Peter Mason.

According to Tyrrell, who is also an expert on BBC’s show Antiques Roadshow, the painting was significant as it continued to hang on the wall while the family had no clue of its worth.

