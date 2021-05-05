Missing Old Delhi's 'Mohabbat Ka Sharbat' This Ramadan? Here's the Recipe to Make it at Home

As you walk along the streets of old Delhi in the scorching summer heat, you’ll find several stalls selling a variety of summer drinks to quench your never-ending thirst. However, one among them is the most popular-Mohabbat Ka Sharbat.

In areas where business never stops, workers are busy all day and customers throng the streets, this delicious cooler replaces the regular tea, coffee in summers. This refreshing pink coloured drink is very popular for its unique concoction. Its key ingredient is watermelon which is a favourite when the temperature in the national capital touches 48 degrees and the heatwave refuses to depart. It is also popular during the holy month of Ramadan and is mostly consumed as the first drink during Iftar.

Many carts can be found in various streets of old Delhi where the seller can be seen skilfully adding watermelon chunks and ice to rose flavoured milk to create a delightful drink.

Now, with the lockdown imposed due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, many have been missing the refreshing summer cooler which they used to look forward to each summer. But fret not, this summer you can make and enjoy this drink in the comfort of your home. All you need is a few ingredients that are mostly available at home.

Ingredients

• A handful of bite-sized watermelon pieces

• Rooh Afza/ Rose syrup

• Powdered sugar

• Chilled milk

• Ice cubes

• Cardamom powder

• Dried rose petals

How to make

1. Pour in two cups of chilled milk in a large bowl.

2. Add two tablespoons of powdered sugar.

3. Add two tablespoons of Rooh Afza or any other rose syrup.

4. Add one-fourth tablespoon of cardamom powder.

5. Stir till all the ingredients are mixed together.

6. Cut one-fourth of watermelon into bite-sized pieces, remove the seeds.

7. Now add the pieces into the concoction.

8. Add a handful of ice cubes.

9. Pour the drink into glasses.

10. Serve it by sprinkling some dried rose petals.

