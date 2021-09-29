Missing Person In Turkey Found Amid The Search Team Formed To Trace Him

A missing man’s case in Turkey turned out to be rather bizarre. In an unexpected twist, the man who was reported to be missing joined his own search party. Bayhan Mutlu was reported to have disappeared by friends in a local neighbourhood of Inegol city. After a night of drinking, the 50-year-old man wandered away in the woods but never returned.

According to the local channel, Sözcü, the police mentioned that he ended up meandering away into the surrounding woodlands in a drunken state. The report in the portal revealed that search teams from Bursa region started scouring the area where the subject was apparently roaming around. In an attempt to track Mutlu down, the police were joined by local residents after news spread about the situation. The search was unproductive, despite focusing on the main area until something really amusing happened. Members of the rescue party started calling out Mutlu’s name hoping he’d hear them and respond. It was just then that things took an unexpected turn.

A man, who was part of the search team, came forward to ask, “Who are we looking for? I am here.” As he stepped out to reveal himself, others realised that he had been right under their noses the whole time. It became apparent that the visibly intoxicated man had joined his own hunt mission and was with the crew throughout.

It did not become clear how he managed to join the search party, and also how his own friends failed to identify him throughout the evening. In the end, Mutlu was safely transported back to his home by the authorities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here