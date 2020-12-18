Missing Toddler Found in Germany a Year after Disappearing from UK

2020 may have disappointed us all but it turned out to be a better year for one British man, who finally found his missing 2-year-old son. Emmanuel Biendarra, the toddler son of British man Benjamin Biendarra and German woman Kristina Nobis, went missing in December 2019.

Benjamin and Kristina are a separated couple and at the time Emmanuel went missing, he was living with his father in Kent county of Britain. According to a BBC report, 34-year-old Kristina was scheduled to spend the weekend with her son at a hotel in Tunbridge Wells on December 1, 2019, when the mother and son disappeared. According to a UK High Court Family Division judge, Emmanuel was found in Germany this week and was returned to his father’s country.

A previous report had mentioned that the UK police speculated Emmanuel to be in central Europe since Kristina is known to have links in countries like Austria, Switzerland, and Germany. Emmanuel’s father was agitated after his son’s disappearance and a BBC report quotes him saying that one cannot describe the level of pain, when their child suddenly disappears. However, Benjamin is yet to be reunited with his son.

The report mentioned that the case had reached one of the UK's high courts, where earlier this month, Justice Peel had said that he was very concerned about the welfare of Emmanuel since it had been over a year that the toddler went missing. The judge had appealed for the public to urgently help the search of the two-year-old kid. Emmanuel’s father Benjamin also appealed the public to contact authorities if they spotted his son or his former wife and vowed that he would give everything to have him back and will continue his search for him.

A report by Guardian earlier this year revealed that the number of child trafficking cases had soared in the United Kingdom. The children who were trafficked mostly lived in UK’s child care homes and were teenagers. The report mentioned how criminal gangs targeted younger children and in one case, a 15-year-old in a foster care home was one of those being approached by “groups of men”.

The children were asked to deliver packages that contained drugs or other illicit things in exchange for small sums of money. The report said that the cause of rise in such cases can be pointed towards British government’s move to reduce protection for youngsters amidst coronavirus restrictions this year.