'Missing' US Hiker Ignored Calls from Rescue Team Because They Came from Unknown Number

Millennials’ aversion to receiving phone calls is well-known, but a hiker from the United States took it to another level when he ignored calls from rescuers because they came from an unknown number. In a Facebook post, Lake County Search and Rescue wrote that after they received information that a hiker who went on Mount Elbert in Colorado was missing, they tried to contact him via his cell phone. But even after multiple efforts, the rescue team could not get through. The organisation said that they deployed search teams to locate the missing hiker, however, he returned to his lodge later. The hiker said that they had lost the trail around nightfall and spent the night searching for the trail, and once on the path, bounced around onto different trails trying to locate the proper trailhead. They finally reached their car the next morning, approximately 24 hours after they had started their hike. They had no idea that a search team was out looking for them.

Read the post here:

As a word of caution to all hikers, the rescue organisation wrote in the post: “One notable take-away is that the subject ignored repeated phone calls from us because they didn’t recognize the number. If you’re overdue according to your itinerary, and you start getting repeated calls from an unknown number, please answer the phone; it may be a SAR team trying to confirm you’re safe!"

This was a happy hiking story where everything turned out well quickly. However, earlier this year, an Australian hiker who went missing had to survive on water and wild mushrooms for 18 days. Weber, 58, was discovered by a property owner, who spotted him near a dam. Weber said he became lost after trying to avoid traffic, telling CNN affiliate 7News: “I was due home that night. I was on my jolly way back home."

