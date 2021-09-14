Mission Artemis: NASA Is Building Durable Spacesuits To Withstand Micrometeorite Hits

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is gearing up to land humans on the moon for the second time after 1969. Artemis, being a series of human-crewed missions, is an immensely important mission with safety as the highest priority. Moon’s surface is highly perilous with its low gravity, dust, tiny rocks and metal particles called micrometeorites. These extremely high-velocity rocks can be lethal in case of contact with either the spacecraft or the spacesuits. NASA is, therefore, vigorously testing the durability of space materials and fabrics.

The testing tool being used is a 40-foot-long air gun capable of firing at a velocity of 3291 km/h. Situated at the innovative Glenn Research Centre’s Ballistic Impact Lab, the gun is used to test the impact of space debris hitting the spacecraft and set the desired safety standards for the astronauts.

The gun used to test the durability of spacecraft is now being used to test the durability of the fabrics that make up the spacesuits. While doing extra-vehicular work, it is likely that the debris penetrates the spacesuit.

To avoid such a condition, the air gun will help the scientists assess how strong and layered the spacesuits need to be to curb all the possibilities of a mishap. To keep the conditions aligned with those on the moon, the air gun is attached to a vacuum chamber that leads to a proliferated velocity of the steel ball bearings. To examine the interaction of the ball bearing with the fabric of the suites, high-speed cameras are installed that capture how each material reacts to the impact.

“In case the object is highly pressurised, the impact causing a leak can be catastrophic. Therefore, such tests are essential to wide-varieties of NASA missions as it ensures material and equipment reliability,” said Mike Pereira, lab’s technical lead, in a press release.

The Artemis Mission is an ambitious feat that awaits achievement. Despite being the second crewed mission to the lunar surface, it will also be the first mission carrying a woman crew member.

