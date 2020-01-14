Mission Impossible: Elephant Carefully Climbs Over 5-Feet Wall to Steal Mangoes, Finds None

A video of an elephant climbing over a 5-feet high wall to get mangoes from a safari lodge has gone viral.

The incident took place in South Lungwa National Park in Zambia.

Ian Salisbury, a general manager, sighted the elephant climbing over the stone wall and he subsequently clicked some snaps.

The elephant roamed in the lodge but its bid to find mangoes wasn’t successful. Andy Hogg, managing director of the Bushcamp Company, recorded the video of the elephant.

The lodge has a central lobby area which remains open and frequently attracts a family of elephants in the early winter.

Ian told DailyMail that the elephant chose the direct route and arrived right at home.

The guests at the park were amused and they were thinking if the jumbo would be able to climb over the high wall.

The visit by the elephant to the site isn’t uncommon. Every year a family of elephants visits the place in Southern Africa between October and mid-December.

But, the elephant was particularly late in its pursuit of mangoes, as the season of mangoes has passed by.

Ian added that the elephant was hungry and hoped to get some mangoes for itself. But nothing was left. Hence, it ate some grass and followed the path it had come through.

