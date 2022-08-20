CHANGE LANGUAGE
News
1-MIN READ

'Mission Impossible': Maharashtra Driver Takes Auto on Footbridge to Cross Highway

Last Updated: August 20, 2022, 10:30 IST

Maharashtra, India

As per a study of the video, the incident has taken place in Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district and efforts were on to nab the driver, the Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police official said.

A man drove his autorickshaw on a foot over bridge above the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway to cross lanes, a video of the incident that went viral on social media alerting police to the act, an official said on Friday.

Here is the video:

The video is garnering likes and dislikes from people, many of whom have called it an example of people flouting traffic norms in a glaring and dangerous manner

first published:August 20, 2022, 10:30 IST
last updated:August 20, 2022, 10:30 IST