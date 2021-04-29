Mission Oxygen: Campaign by Delhi NGOs, Entrepreneurs Raises Over Rs 13 Crore for Oxygen Concentrators

India’s medical healthcare infrastructure is collapsing as the coronavirus pandemic ravages through the population. Social media feeds are rife with SOS messages seeking ICU beds, oxygen cylinders, essential medicines and much more. Considering the plight of the millions of Indians, several fundraisers and donations have been taking place. One such fundraiser that has collected a significant amount of money was started by a collective of founders and entrepreneurs across Delhi/NCR to aid and assist hospitals that were running out of oxygen to treat Covid19 patients. The organisation started the Mission Oxygen and created a Ketto fund collection page which has collected ₹ 13,51,11,000 by Thursday. The funding target amount set by Mission Oxygen is Rs 15 crore.

Through this crowdfunding, volunteers and NGOs will be procuring 1000 X 10L Oxygen Concentrators directly from Chinese manufacturers. This essential equipment will then be delivered beginning Thursday in Delhi NCR. The delivery will be made directly to needy clinics, government hospitals and small nursing homes, free of cost.

As of now, Mission Oxygen has procured over 1,365 oxygen concentrators from China, which have started to ship out. From Thursday onwards, the Mission Oxygen team will be able to supply them to the hospitals.

In order to ensure swift and efficient deliveries of these life-saving medical equipment, the Mission Oxygen team mentioned in its Ketto page that they are in touch with DG, BSF, Major General (HQ), Indian Army, Chairman ESIC, Directors/Medical Superintendents/ Administrative heads of over 240 government hospitals, private hospitals and nursing homes across 13 states. The logistics team is also in touch with state governments in Delhi, Maharashtra and Telangana.

The states have presented their requirement and allocations of concentrators are being decided based on actual needs of the government, mentions the Ketto page. The distributions are arranged along with mandatory legal paperwork for donations to be given out seamlessly. The Mission Oxygen team mentions that they have maintained full transparency in terms of donations which is open source and can be shared for any verification.

