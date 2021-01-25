Mission Paani: How MAVIM Helped to Build Toilets through 'Sanitation Credit' in Maharashtra

Many individuals across the country have tried to improve sanitation facilities in India. One such citizen is the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM), Shraddha Joshi. In association with Centre for Water and Sanitation (C-WAS), CEPT University, Ahmedabad, her organisation initiated a project in order to provide sanitation and good hygiene. The project in Maharashtra’s Jalna introduced affordable ‘sanitation credit’ for members of the self-help groups (SHG). The organisation proved that with its help, the access to sanitation can improve.

MAVIM’s Community Management Resource Centre (CMRC) used sanitation credit in the city of Jalna. The organisation led by Shraddha plans to implement their pilot project in other cities of the state as well. For the implementation of this project, a five-step approach was taken. First, the group conducted a primary research to identify the borrowers in the groups. The second step was to generate demand. This was done by conducting workshops and training programs that helped people recognise the demand for toilets. Thirdly, CMRC helped borrowers get loans for toilet construction from banks.

The borrowers were also given technical support for the construction of toilets. Lastly, CMRC monitored the completion of toilets and repayment of loans.

MAVIM, along with ICICI bank, monitored a database of all the members of the SHGs who had applied for a loan at the bank. They jointly used this database to track repayments done by the members.

Through this project, Shraddha’s MAVIM provided 207 toilet loans to borrowers till October 2018. The construction of toilets with the help of sanitation credit helped in tackling the problem of open defecation and manual scavenging in the city of Jalna. With the help of 54 CMRCs in Maharashtrian cities, MAVIM hopes to scale up the project.

But this is not the only project which Shraddha has undertaken that aims to make the country cleaner. In August 2018, her organisation planned to tackle water pollution by using flowers offered at religious places to create incense sticks and perfumes.

Mostly flowers offered at religious places are discarded in water bodies which cause pollution. Using self-help groups, the project planned to collaborate with any technical agency to train women in these SHGs in manufacturing perfumes and incense sticks.

