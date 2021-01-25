Mission Paani: Young Bengaluru Girl Starts ‘Why Waste?’ Campaign to Spread Awareness about Saving Water

Clean water and sanitation for all is one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations General Assembly. It underlines the challenge of providing safe and affordable drinking water to all. In several countries around the world, the depleting resources of water have become a major cause for concern. It includes India as well. Thankfully, there are some people who have devoted their lives to the cause of water conservation. Garvita Gulhati, a young girl from Bengaluru, is among them.

At the age of just 15, Gulhati founded a youth-led organisation named 'Why Waste?' which runs various to create awareness on the importance of water conservation.

Hailing from Bengaluru, the girl was no stranger to water scarcity and when she found out that half-drunk glasses of water in the restaurants around the world accounts for wastage of about 14 million litres of water every year, she vowed to make a difference. That is when she decided to start the ‘Why Waste?’ platform through which she could reach out to masses to educate them about the need to save water.

She has started various campaigns like 'Glass Half Full l' and the 'How to Save 100 Litres Every Day' for the cause. The organisation has also handed out free books containing sustainability stories to the underprivileged students to help them understand the environmental crisis.

Under the 'Glass Half Full' initiative, Gulhati and her team, which mostly comprises young boys and girls under the age of 20, approached several restaurants in Bengaluru. They managed to convince them to serve the customers only half-filled glasses of water at a time. They presented them their model which helps reduce water wastage in the restaurants. It was admittedly a tough task considering they were just kids but they did a fine job of it. They managed to take the initiative on a nationwide scale.

In 2018, Gulhati was among the 60 changemakers between the age of 18 and 23, invited to Zurich Switzerland, where she was honoured with the title of 'Global Changemaker' for her efforts in solving the water crisis. Last year, she was bestowed with The Diana Award, in recognition of her inspiring humanitarian efforts.

