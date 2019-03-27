LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
3-min read

'Demonetisation and Surgical Strike': What Indians Googled While Waiting for PM's Address

After PM Modi announced that he was going to going to make a 'national announcement,' India started wondering what it could possibly be, so close to Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:March 27, 2019, 2:17 PM IST
Screengrab from Live address.
Screengrab from Live address.
At 11:23 AM on March 27th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent the country in a tizzy when he announced on Twitter that he "would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message."

Coming less than a month before polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 starts, the announcement caused quite a bit of sensation among Indians who instantly started wondering what the PM had in store.

Every time the PM Modi has announced these addresses in the past five years, it was with the purpose of revealing major policy or defense announcements. What could it be this time, netizens wondered. Another demonetization? Another surgical strike? Clarification on the Balakot airstrikes? As the time for the announcement neared, the anticipation started to mount further.




Google Trends also seemed to indicate that Indians were furiously searching for relevant terms like 'demonetization' and 'surgical strike' to see if there was any news on them yet.

Netizens openly discussed what they thought it would be, as well as considering, 'Surely the announcement couldn't be apolitical? Not so close to the elections?'

As 11:45 came and went, people started getting anxious. By 12 noon and still no address, Indian Twitter was in a positive state of alarm and confusion. From surgical strikes, to Masood Azhar and even the capturing of Dawood Ibrahim, many potential possibilities were thrown about. In fact, "Dawood" even trended on Twitter for a short period.






















At 12:25 PM, 25 minutes after the promised time, the Prime Minister started speaking and revealed what the 'security-related' announcement he had for the nation.

In his speech, he summed up how "India has successfully registered its name among the 'Greats of the Space Race' today."

PM Modi announced that India had now become an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit. He further said that 'Mission Shakti' operation was a difficult target to achieve, but was completed successfully within three minutes of launch.

India became only the fourth nation after the United States, Russia and China to be able to target objects in space, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "'Mission Shakti' is an important step towards securing India's safety, economic growth and technological advancement."

He also took to Twitter to explain the announcement further it in a series of tweets.










What exactly is Mission Shakti? News18 explains here.
