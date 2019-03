'Demonetisation and Surgical Strike': What Indians Googled While Waiting for PM's Address

मेरे प्यारे देशवासियों,



आज सवेरे लगभग 11.45 - 12.00 बजे मैं एक महत्वपूर्ण संदेश लेकर आप के बीच आऊँगा।



I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message.



Do watch the address on television, radio or social media. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019

In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come.



One such moment is today.



India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of #MissionShakti. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019

#MissionShakti is special for 2 reasons:

(1) India is only the 4th country to acquire such a specialised & modern capability.

(2) Entire effort is indigenous.

India stands tall as a space power!

It will make India stronger, even more secure and will further peace and harmony. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019

#MissionShakti was a highly complex one, conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision. It shows the remarkable dexterity of India’s outstanding scientists and the success of our space programme. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019

At 11:23 AM on March 27th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent the country in a tizzy when he announced on Twitter that he "would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message."Coming less than a month before polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 starts, the announcement caused quite a bit of sensation among Indians who instantly started wondering what the PM had in store.Every time the PM Modi has announced these addresses in the past five years, it was with the purpose of revealing major policy or defense announcements. What could it be this time, netizens wondered. Another demonetization? Another surgical strike? Clarification on the Balakot airstrikes? As the time for the announcement neared, the anticipation started to mount further.Google Trends also seemed to indicate that Indians were furiously searching for relevant terms like 'demonetization' and 'surgical strike' to see if there was any news on them yet.Netizens openly discussed what they thought it would be, as well as considering, 'Surely the announcement couldn't be apolitical? Not so close to the elections?'As 11:45 came and went, people started getting anxious. By 12 noon and still no address, Indian Twitter was in a positive state of alarm and confusion. From surgical strikes, to Masood Azhar and even the capturing of Dawood Ibrahim, many potential possibilities were thrown about. In fact, "Dawood" even trended on Twitter for a short period.At 12:25 PM, 25 minutes after the promised time, the Prime Minister started speaking and revealed what the 'security-related' announcement he had for the nation.In his speech, he summed up how "India has successfully registered its name among the 'Greats of the Space Race' today."PM Modi announced that India had now become an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit. He further said that 'Mission Shakti' operation was a difficult target to achieve, but was completed successfully within three minutes of launch.India became only the fourth nation after the United States, Russia and China to be able to target objects in space, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "'Mission Shakti' is an important step towards securing India's safety, economic growth and technological advancement."He also took to Twitter to explain the announcement further it in a series of tweets.What exactly is Mission Shakti? News18 explains here.