'Demonetisation and Surgical Strike': What Indians Googled While Waiting for PM's Address

मेरे प्यारे देशवासियों,



आज सवेरे लगभग 11.45 - 12.00 बजे मैं एक महत्वपूर्ण संदेश लेकर आप के बीच आऊँगा।



I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message.



Do watch the address on television, radio or social media. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019

In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come.



One such moment is today.



India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of #MissionShakti. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019

#MissionShakti is special for 2 reasons:

(1) India is only the 4th country to acquire such a specialised & modern capability.

(2) Entire effort is indigenous.

India stands tall as a space power!

It will make India stronger, even more secure and will further peace and harmony. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019

#MissionShakti was a highly complex one, conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision. It shows the remarkable dexterity of India’s outstanding scientists and the success of our space programme. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019