After Sigh of Relief, Twitter Finds 'Space' for Comedy in Mission Shakti Feat

The last time PM Modi had addressed the nation was November 8, 2016 when he announced the demonetisation of high value currency notes.

Updated:March 27, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
After Sigh of Relief, Twitter Finds 'Space' for Comedy in Mission Shakti Feat
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a satellite, the fourth nation in the world to have done it after United States, China and Russia.

In a special address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers. To ensure all eyes and ears on the address, Modi made an announcement on Twitter, asking people to tune in to his broadcast at 11.45.

Though the address started later than promised, it was enough to set the agenda for the day with space and Modi's address ruling social media and search engine trends. In fact, the period from Modi's first announcement to his final speech saw a increase in various search terms on Google such as 'demonetisation', 'surgical strikes', and Dawood Ibrahim. Many speculated on what the address could be about, band ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2019.

Social media, of course, was not quiet. While the delay in Modi's address and the simultaneous speculative buzz about the possible revelation had been enough to keep platforms such as Twitter abuzz, the final announcement brought a barge of reactions from friends as well as foes.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi congratulated Defense Research and Development Organisation on the achievement and wished Modi "Happy Theatre Day".




Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee also congratulated DRDO for the achievement while slamming Modi for taking "credit for everything", instead giving "credit to those who really deserve it, our scientists & researchers". She also wrote that "Research, space management & development are a continuous process over the years".







She also wrote that today's announcement was "yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi desperately trying to reap political benefits at the time of election," and accused him of violating Model Code of Conduct.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted.




Meanwhile, the common man seemed relieved that it wasn't something like demonetisation or surgical strikes once again. They celebrated with, yes, you guessed it right, memes. While most were joked about not having to rush to ATMs once again, others found solace in "space" jokes.














































"In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come. One such moment is today," he said in a broadcast to the nation on television, radio and social media. "India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of #MissionShakti," the prime minister tweeted later. The address came a fortnight before the start of the general election.

The last time Modi had addressed the nation was November 8, 2016 when he announced the demonetisation of high value currency notes.
