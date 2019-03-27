After Sigh of Relief, Twitter Finds 'Space' for Comedy in Mission Shakti Feat
The last time PM Modi had addressed the nation was November 8, 2016 when he announced the demonetisation of high value currency notes.
Source: Twitter
In a special address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers. To ensure all eyes and ears on the address, Modi made an announcement on Twitter, asking people to tune in to his broadcast at 11.45.
Though the address started later than promised, it was enough to set the agenda for the day with space and Modi's address ruling social media and search engine trends. In fact, the period from Modi's first announcement to his final speech saw a increase in various search terms on Google such as 'demonetisation', 'surgical strikes', and Dawood Ibrahim. Many speculated on what the address could be about, band ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2019.
Social media, of course, was not quiet. While the delay in Modi's address and the simultaneous speculative buzz about the possible revelation had been enough to keep platforms such as Twitter abuzz, the final announcement brought a barge of reactions from friends as well as foes.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi congratulated Defense Research and Development Organisation on the achievement and wished Modi "Happy Theatre Day".
Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2019
I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day.
Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee also congratulated DRDO for the achievement while slamming Modi for taking "credit for everything", instead giving "credit to those who really deserve it, our scientists & researchers". She also wrote that "Research, space management & development are a continuous process over the years".
India’s Mission Programme is world-class for many many years.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 27, 2019
We are always proud of our scientists, @DRDO_India , other research & space organisations. 1/4
Research, space management & development are a continuous process over the years. Modi, as usual, likes to take the credit for everything. Credit to those who really deserve it, our scientists & researchers. 2/4— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 27, 2019
She also wrote that today's announcement was "yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi desperately trying to reap political benefits at the time of election," and accused him of violating Model Code of Conduct.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted.
Today @narendramodi got himself an hour of free TV & divert nation's attention away from issues on ground — #Unemployment #RuralCrisis & #WomensSecurity — by pointing at the sky.— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 27, 2019
Congratulations @drdo_india & @isro — this success belongs to you. Thank you for making India safer.
Meanwhile, the common man seemed relieved that it wasn't something like demonetisation or surgical strikes once again. They celebrated with, yes, you guessed it right, memes. While most were joked about not having to rush to ATMs once again, others found solace in "space" jokes.
To be fair though he always had space issues. #PMAddressToNation pic.twitter.com/nxbwY15i3z— Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) March 27, 2019
As #PMAddressToNation is about to start or starts— Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) March 27, 2019
The song that comes to my mind is :
" Im gonna send you to outer-space
To find another race"
Anchors are going to float in their TV studios tonight.— meghnad (@Memeghnad) March 27, 2019
In space suits.
Sitting on a satellite.
Getting shot down by a missile with an Indian flag on it.
A photographer took pictures of Indians before and after Modiji's announcement. #PMAddressToNation pic.twitter.com/UUX4lluVTY— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 27, 2019
Bollywood filmmakers must be lining up to register the name #MissionShakti.— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 27, 2019
Republic day release
Akshay Kumar and John Abraham must be getting a lot of calls
Producers are trying to convince Nora Fatehi for belly dancing on a satellite.
The man behind Mission Shakti. pic.twitter.com/hkKnEV1L16— Pritam Sharma (@VanDiablo) March 27, 2019
Akshay Kumar is already in the studio, shooting Mission Shakti movie with Rakesh Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya computer.— Ivan Mehta (@IndianIdle) March 27, 2019
Bankers right now. #PMAddressToNation #missionshakti pic.twitter.com/uhNe0DuedR— Sir Rishabh pant fan (@Rishabhpant_77) March 27, 2019
Thank God.— Anish Somani (@anish_somani) March 27, 2019
Guess what?
We can still buy groceries with our cash.#PMAddressToNation
Sigh of relief for Bankers. #PMAddressToNation pic.twitter.com/n5GWAGPEex— Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) March 27, 2019
Modi ji: "I will be addressing the nation with an important message."— Akshar (@AksharPathak) March 27, 2019
You (dumbass): *waiting for the announcement*
Me (1000 times smarter): *already walking towards the nearest ATM*
#Bollywood #India space movies in the 1960s with #DaraSingh #TriptoMoon & now another milestone #SpacePower #MissionShakti India joins the league of nations having #ASAT !!!! pic.twitter.com/R0vkOsfbE8— Tashi Tobgyal (@tashitobgyal) March 27, 2019
March 27, 2019
This meeting could have been an email.— Sonia Shenoy (@_soniashenoy) March 27, 2019
Bankers be like pic.twitter.com/W4Rq3DdLFw— Vishal (@actvishalsharma) March 27, 2019
"In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come. One such moment is today," he said in a broadcast to the nation on television, radio and social media. "India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of #MissionShakti," the prime minister tweeted later. The address came a fortnight before the start of the general election.
