Missouri Woman’s Rs 41 Lakh Lottery Ticket Almost Went in Trash

A Missouri woman nearly ignored Lady Luck’s benevolence for months and was this close to losing what good fortune had just bestowed upon her. She hit the jackpot in a lottery ticket draw but was left unaware of her win and had almost discarded the ticket that lay unattended at the bottom of a purse for a month.

According to a Daily Star report, the St. Louis Missouri woman purchased the ticket for a draw to be held on July 16 at a Manchester store and had then forgotten about it, tucking away the ticket in her purse. She had no idea that her ticket had just won close to Rs 41 lakh in the draw. It was months later when she visited another store and was asked to buy another Powerball ticket that she remembered her last purchase.

She dug deep into her purse and found the ticket and was completely blown away after checking the results when she realized she had literally been carrying Rs 41 lakh in her purse for months. Through the chit she had forgotten, she had won a lottery of more than £46,000 (Rs 41,23,000). She admitted it to be a huge present for her and said she was happy.

In related news, a person in the UK has won £171million after a lucky jackpot draw. Although the huge win has been making news across the country, it is nowhere close to the highest win ever at a lottery draw, which sits at £195 million i.e. 17 billion 20 crores 51 lakh rupees in Indian currency. The person behind the win never went public with their name.

