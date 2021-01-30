Mistaken for Robinhood App, UK's 'Robin Hood Society' Gaines Thousands of Twitter Followers Overnight

Confusing Robin Hood Society with Robinhood app, thousands of netizens started following the former on Twitter in a day.

Robinhood app came in news after the Reddit shares trading frenzy.

The app has restricted its users to trade in stocks that have gone up recently like GameStop. It has also restricted people to purchase stocks of Nokia, Bed Bath & Beyond, AMC, Koss Corporation, Naked Brand Group, BlackBerry and Express Inc. Users started following the handle of the World Wide Robin Hood Society mistaking it for the Robinhood app and started asking questions to the British society based out of Nottingham instead of the trading app.

Taking to Twitter, the Society asked its followers if they know that they are following the handle of this UK based society and not of the app.

Lovely to have all these new followers .. can we just check that you know that you’re following The World Wide Robin Hood Society in Nottingham and not the Robin Hood App .. if so .. a big welcome from Sherwood 🙌 — Robin Hood (@robinhood) January 28, 2021

The handle of the Robin Hood Society also took a dig at the Robinhood app. They said that at the World Wide Robin Hood Society, they rob the rich to give to the poor and as much as they would like to help everyone with their grievances, the Robinhood app does not respond to them as well. They requested Twitterati to message the handle of the Robinhood app directly.

Huzzah fine people. Greetings from Nottingham, England. Here at the World Wide Robin Hood Society, we rob the rich to give to the poor. Much as we’d like to help with your grievances, @robinhoodapp doesn’t reply to us either, so please can you message them directly! Thank you— Robin Hood (@robinhood) January 28, 2021

It seems like most of the new followers have decided to stick to the Twitter handle of Robin Hood Society. Many users were also sympathetic to the social media person handling the account, which has been bombarded with tweets and messages.

A user asked if someone can give them a drink or donate to a charity that they hold dear. Robin Hood Society replied that they would appreciate virtual cheers.

On behalf of the internet, can one buy you a drink, dear beleaguered social media person? Or is there, you know, a charity you hold dear or anything? — Li0ness (@Li0ness_tweets) January 28, 2021

Speaking to BBC about the incident, Lisa Douglas who handles the Twitter account of the Society said that they knew about the trading app from some time because they have been receiving mean messages from its customers, however, things went crazy now.

She said that it is their responsibility to keep their Twitter followers entertained and informed. Therefore, they are going to build on the website and Twitter. Lisa also said that she hopes that the reopening of the Nottingham castle along with an increase in interest in Robin Hood brings a boost to the city.

The Twitter handle of the Society has more than 58,000 followers now. The increase is massive because till Thursday, January 28, they had only 400 followers.

The Robinhood app is in controversy after it stopped investors from trading in certain stocks via its app. A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the app alleging that it is manipulating the market to protect the wealthy hedge funds. GameStop saw huge gains because of the small investors of the Reddit community called Wall Street Bets. The price of GameStop’s shares increased from $5 to $450 per share between late 2020 to January 28.