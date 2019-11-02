Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Mistranslation or Fake Image? AAI's Response to Shabana Azmi's Post is Dividing Twitter

Airports Authority of India took to its official Twitter handle and requested not to circulate such photographs without proper 'fact-checking'

Trending Desk

Updated:November 2, 2019, 3:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mistranslation or Fake Image? AAI's Response to Shabana Azmi's Post is Dividing Twitter
Image credit: Twitter

A day after the photograph of a signboard at Chennai airport, which was shared by Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi, went viral; the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has come clarified that the image was morphed.

The Masoom actress shared a picture of signboard that was placed at the waiting lounge of the airport. According to United Press International, the picture of the signboard was actually clicked and shared in August 2015 by Justin Ross Lee at Chennai International Airport.

The picture shared read, "Farsh Par Khaana Sakht Mana Hai" in Hindi, which translates to "Eating on carpet strictly prohibited." The signboard, however, had an English translation of the order by AAI that read, "Eating carpet is strictly prohibited." As you can guess, the "on" was missing.

Airports Authority of India took to its official Twitter handle and requested not to circulate such photographs without proper "fact-checking". AAI tweeted, "Important Announcement from #AAI Since 2015, this morphed image shown has been doing rounds time and again. Requesting everyone not to circulate any such photographs without proper fact-checking."

The English translation on the signboard "Eating carpet is strictly prohibited," had the word "on" missing.

A number of users commented on the tweet by the AAI and here is what they wrote:

https://twitter.com/pprasant/status/1190111279039442944

However, a user said that the image is "not morphed" and the exact board was "seen" in Chennai Airport 6 months or so back.

Yet another user asked AAI to "just admit there was a mistake and correct it".

The image shared by Shabani Azmi on Instagram two days ago instantly went viral and has already received almost 3,700 likes, along with a number of comments.

View this post on Instagram

Really ?!!!

A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18) on

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram