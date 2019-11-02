Mistranslation or Fake Image? AAI's Response to Shabana Azmi's Post is Dividing Twitter

A day after the photograph of a signboard at Chennai airport, which was shared by Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi, went viral; the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has come clarified that the image was morphed.

The Masoom actress shared a picture of signboard that was placed at the waiting lounge of the airport. According to United Press International, the picture of the signboard was actually clicked and shared in August 2015 by Justin Ross Lee at Chennai International Airport.

The picture shared read, "Farsh Par Khaana Sakht Mana Hai" in Hindi, which translates to "Eating on carpet strictly prohibited." The signboard, however, had an English translation of the order by AAI that read, "Eating carpet is strictly prohibited." As you can guess, the "on" was missing.

Airports Authority of India took to its official Twitter handle and requested not to circulate such photographs without proper "fact-checking". AAI tweeted, "Important Announcement from #AAI Since 2015, this morphed image shown has been doing rounds time and again. Requesting everyone not to circulate any such photographs without proper fact-checking."

Important Announcement from #AAI Since 2015, this morphed image shown has been doing rounds time and again. Requesting everyone not to circulate any such photographs without proper fact-checking. pic.twitter.com/TCvvqW250o — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) November 1, 2019

A number of users commented on the tweet by the AAI and here is what they wrote:

As an Ex AAI employee this morphed image led to big embarrassment..the clarification was much needed ..Thank you — vikram sethi (@vikrams69) November 1, 2019

Everyone, please listen to this.. do not circulate it .. ok? — silent critic (@silentcritic2) November 1, 2019

However, a user said that the image is "not morphed" and the exact board was "seen" in Chennai Airport 6 months or so back.

It is NOT a morphed image. I saw this exact board in Chennai Airport 6 months or so back. It is no longer there but that does NOT mean it is a morphed image — Prasanth Prabhu (@pprasant) November 1, 2019

Yet another user asked AAI to "just admit there was a mistake and correct it".

Just admit there was a mistake and correct it. Thousands of passengers have seen the same sign. Don't behave like an ostrich — afc (@filcord_goa) November 1, 2019

The image shared by Shabani Azmi on Instagram two days ago instantly went viral and has already received almost 3,700 likes, along with a number of comments.

