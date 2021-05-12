buzz

MIT Professor Sets up 'Travel Crib' at Office for Graduate Mother's Infant, Wins Hearts
MIT Professor Sets up 'Travel Crib' at Office for Graduate Mother's Infant, Wins Hearts

MIT professor sets up a baby cot in his office for working mother. (Credit: Twitter/@JTroyLittleton)

An MIT professor set up a crib in his office so that his graduate student can bring her infant to work when necessary.

Life for working mothers is not always easy especially in a system that is inherently patriarchal, but with a little help from thoughtful colleagues, one can always feel welcomed and at ease. Something similar happened for a graduate student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology who is a mother to a nine-month-old daughter.

MIT Professor Troy Littleton took to Twitter last weekend to show how he set up a crib in his office so that his graduate student can bring her infant to work when necessary. Troy’s picture showed a crib placed amidst office equipment like bookshelves, table, and cupboards. The tweet further mentioned that now his student can get her work done while he gets to play with her daughter, describing it as a ‘win-win’ situation.

Troy’s tweet was successful in melting netizens’ hearts. The tweet received over 116.6k likes and 9.3k retweets.

Commenting on Troy’s post, one Indian woman wondered why such heartfelt gestures are not seen in her part of the world.

While another user shared her mother’s experience and wrote that her mom had her while she was a graduate student in architecture. As she showedTroy’s tweet to her mother, the user wrote that she said it would have meant so much to her to have had a setup like this in her time.

Another user commended Troy’s “amazing” gesture and wished that there were more understanding humans around her too. A virologist and a mother Mehnaz Qureshi mentioned that it needs some real gentleman genes to accept and support the tough mother phase. The tweet certainly made her day.

Troy was also appreciated for enabling a “brilliant” woman to be successful, who is obviously the real hero.

As the tweet received all the love and appreciation from followers, Troy posted another tweet on the occasion of Mother’s Day and wrote that he wishes that people are able to spot the real hero here. He wrote that it is the graduate student mother and not him who is the hero here.

Troy wrote that she is a phenomenal student as she plays the role of mother and still keeps up her thesis project research.

first published:May 12, 2021, 13:49 IST