MIT Scientists Develop 'OmniFiber' Which Supplies Oxygen to Wearer as Per Need

Scientists in the US have prepared a special breathable fabric for people who engage in physical labour and might be facing breathing problems owing to their hard work. According to the website SciTechDaily fabric, OmniFiber is manufactured in a way that oxygen can be supplied to the wearer according to the requirement of the body.

This is an extremely useful invention for dancers, athletes and stage performers. The cloth auto-adjusts according to the body of the wearer, shrinking and expanding accordingly. It will start supplying oxygen whenever there is a shortage of oxygen in the body.

This special fabric, which aids people with respiratory diseases, has been prepared by scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The scientists had first developed a fibre which was later made into cloth in Sweden.

Researchers involved in this research say that this cloth can be worn by singers, athletes or people who have undergone surgery or suffered from diseases. This will give them relief from respiratory problems. Many singers and athletes have praised it after trying it on.

Here is how it works: Made of OmniFiber, this fabric has multiple layers in it. There is a fluid channel in the middle, which is operated under a fluidic system. The cloth starts functioning as soon as it is worn by someone.

The sensors determine its stretchability, and its fluid channels immediately start pulling in air from outside and then directs it to the skin. This is an extremely thin fabric and does not cause any damage to the human skin in any way. It resembles polyester from the outside.

