Mitchell Johnson Encounters Snake in Lucknow Hotel Room, Shares Image on Instagram

Former Australian cricketer Mitchell Johnson on Monday, took to his official Instagram handle and shared an image of a snake from his hotel room in Lucknow. The fast bowler, who is currently in India to play the Legends League Cricket, shared the image asking what type it really was.

“Anyone know what type of snake this is?? Just hanging out in my room door ” he wrote in the caption. In the image, the snake can be sen lying twisted on the ground. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitchell Johnson (@mitchjohnson398)

This comes in just when the Legends League Cricket has brought former star players together under one banner. Johnson is representing India Capitals in the tournament. He bowled for the first time and dismissed Virender Sehwag. The image that he shared has now gone viral and garnered attention from netizens. “Eeek!! Found a blue tree snake in my wardrobe the other day!! The season has definitely started,” commented an Instagram user.

Meanwhile, earlier a family living in Eufaula, Alabama, was terrified to watch an unwelcomed visitor who sneakily took shelter in their toilet. The unknown visitor was a giant gray rat snake. As soon as the family became aware of the intruder, they called up the Eufaula Alabama Police Department for assistance. After the cops reached the complainant’s home, they successfully got rid of the reptile. Moreover, the police department also took to Facebook to share the real-life account of the unusual complaint.

According to the authorities, they generally receive many complaints throughout the day but the spotting of a giant snake is something that they least anticipated to happen during the course of their ordinary schedule. The incident took place on Sunday. The post shared by the police department consisted of two photographs of the reptile folded in the hole of the commode. The cops expressed that they were carrying on their ordinary shift and the news of finding a snake in the toilet was not something on their list of expectations.

