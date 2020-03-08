English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Mithali Raj Batting in a Saree is the Most Inspirational Thing You'll See on Women's Day

Till date, Raj holds the record for having a career in International Cricket spanning over 20 years.

  • Last Updated: March 8, 2020, 9:21 AM IST
On Thursday, Indian cricketer Mithali Raj shared a video of herself playing the game elegantly dressed in a saree just a few days before the world celebrated Women's Day. The video, which was posted on Instagram, soon went viral on social media with people lauding her for the message it conveys.

The video, shot in black and white, shows Raj, who led the Women's Cricket Team to the World Cup finals in 2017, playing the strokes in a saree. "Be a lady" - this is the caption to her video.

It appears to be a promotional video for Citi India; nevertheless, Mithali Raj, who holds the record for her career in international cricket spanning over twenty years, sets an example for thousands of women on International Women's Day.

"Every saree talks more than you and I know! It never tells you to fit in, it makes you stand out," Raj writes on her Instagram.

The video also comprises a message for the cricket team playing against Australia in the T20 World Cup Final. Addressing the team, she says “Let’s show the world that we can do it too. Come on, Team India, let’s bring the trophy home."

