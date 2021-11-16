Hyderabadi rapper Ruhaan Arshad, who took the internet by storm with his rap song Miya Bhai, recently announced that he has quit the music industry. In a video shared on his YouTube channel Ruhaan Arshad Official on November 11, the rapper revealed that he has taken the decision because he realised it is “haram" (prohibited) in Islam. Ruhaan shared that he has taken the “big decision” as per the “hidayat” (guidance) and “ishara” (signal) from Allah. The rapper said that he is happy with his decision and never had second thoughts about it. Sharing that music is a sin in Islam, Ruhaan stated that he will not do anything related to the field. Recalling why he pursued music as a career in the first place, the rapper revealed that he just had the passion and the spirit to do it. “I am grateful that music has helped me build a career and fame from nothing,” he added.

Ruhaan expressed that he is sure God will help him do something in life, however, he will not quit uploading content on his YouTube channel. Netizens hailed the YouTuber’s decision and extended support for his future endeavors. “Mashallah bhai may Allah give you reward in both worlds,” wrote one of the users, while another said, “May Allah give you hidayat and make you more righteous person and always connected to Allah brother.” Some even suggested the rapper should upload Quran surah as he has a good voice, while a couple of them urged Ruhaan to delete all his previous music videos.

For the unversed, Ruhaan has over 2 million subscribers on YouTube. He shot to fame after his rap song Miya Bhai, which was released in 2019. The video has raked up over 500 million views. The last rap song which Ruhaan uploaded on YouTube was Apna Daur Aayega. It revolved around the struggles he faced after the success of Miya Bhai.

