LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Six-Year-Old Boy From Mizoram Runs Over Chicken Accidentally, Rushes it to Hospital

A young boy in Mizoram accidentally ran over his neighbors chicken with his bicycle, and immediately cycled it to the nearest hospital.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:April 4, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Six-Year-Old Boy From Mizoram Runs Over Chicken Accidentally, Rushes it to Hospital
A young boy in Mizoram accidentally ran over his neighbors chicken with his bicycle, and immediately cycled it to the nearest hospital.
Loading...
"Too pure for the world," is something we often designate to dogs and children, as their innocent acts often turn out to be something you don't see on an everyday basis.

A boy from Sairang, Mizoram is being hailed for the same reason.

In a Facebook post, a user narrated how a young Mizo boy had accidentally run over his neighbour's chicken while cycling.

Sanga Says, the user, posted a picture of the boy at the hospital, with chicken in one hand, and a few Indian currency notes in the other.

The post is captioned, "As per Reports: This young boy from Sairang, Mizoram, accidentally ran over his neighbour's chicken with his cycle. He took the chicken, ran to the nearby hospital and with all the money he had, asked for help. (I'm laughing and crying all at the same time)."



The picture has since then gone viral, because of the 'pure innocent' look on the boy's face, and how the absolute guilt he seems to be facing.

With close to 90k shares and over a lakh likes, the Internet cannot stop gushing over the boy and his redemptive act.

After the post went viral, the boy has been identified as Derek C Lalchhanhima.

Dhiraj Chhetri, revealed to a North-east daily how his son came home with the neighbour's chicken that he had accidentally run over, crying and begging his parents to take it to the hospital, without understanding that he had killed it.

His father asked him to go himself, and the boy did, with a 10 rupee note in his hand. Later he came back sobbing, saying that they didn’t help the chick but only took his picture. He vowed to go back with more money.

His parents finally had to break it to him about the death of the chick. His father also added that, he didn't actually expect his son to go the hospital, and was surprised, but not displeased. “He’s always been a rather unique kid,” he said.

People in the comments section shared the same sentiment - of an act people would usually not do.

"Honesty, accountability and humility....society please do not kill it in this boy..." said an user.

1 comment
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram