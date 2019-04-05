LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Mizoram Boy Who Tried to Save Chicken Receives Appreciation Certificate For Gesture

Remember the six-year-old boy from Mizoram who has been going viral for trying to save a chick he accidentally ran over? He was just rewarded for his innocent gesture.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:April 5, 2019, 8:49 AM IST
Mizoram Boy Who Tried to Save Chicken Receives Appreciation Certificate For Gesture
Credits: Facebook/Reddit/r/India
Remember the six-year-old boy from Mizoram who has been going viral for trying to save a chick he accidentally ran over?

Derek C Lalchhanhima, from Sairang, Mizoram has become somewhat of an Internet superstar overnight after a photo of him trying to save a chick that he accidentally ran over with his bicycle went viral on Facebook.

In a Facebook post, a user, Sanga Says, had posted a picture of the boy at the hospital, with chicken in one hand, and a few Indian currency notes in the other.

The post was captioned, "As per Reports: This young boy from Sairang, Mizoram, accidentally ran over his neighbour's chicken with his cycle. He took the chicken, ran to the nearby hospital and with all the money he had, asked for help. (I'm laughing and crying all at the same time)."

The post soon went viral with over 90k shares and over a lakh likes, as the Internet could not stop gushing over the boy and his redemptive act.

Now, the boy has been rewarded for his redemptive act of kindness!

Derek received a ‘Word of Appreciation’ certificate from his school, School St. Pio, Sairang.

The Mizoram kid, Derek C Lalchhanhima, whose innocent act of taking a chick to hospital went viral yesterday was appreciated at his School St. Pio, Sairang today. from r/india



Along with the award, Derek was also presented with the Tawlhloh Puan, which in traditional Mizo practice is an honour given to those who have exemplified extraordinary courage, reports the Indian Express.


Derek's father had also revealed that when his son came home with the news that he accidentally ran over a chick, he didn't actually expect his son to go the hospital, and was surprised, but not displeased. “He’s always been a rather unique kid,” he had added.
