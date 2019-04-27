Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mizoram Boy Who Tried to Save Chicken Receives PETA Award For Gesture

Accolades continue to pour in for Derek C Lalchhanhima, the six-year-old boy from Mizoram, who recently restored our fledgeling faith in humanity by rushing to the hospital a chicken he had accidentally run over with his cycle.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 27, 2019, 11:48 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mizoram Boy Who Tried to Save Chicken Receives PETA Award For Gesture
Image credit: Facebook | PETA.
Loading...
Accolades continue to pour in for Derek C Lalchhanhima, the six-year-old boy from Mizoram, who recently restored our fledgeling faith in humanity by rushing to the hospital a chicken he had accidentally run over with his cycle.

After social media users turned him into an overnight Internet sensation and his school felicitated him for the act, Derek C Lalchhanhima has now been awarded the 'Compassionate Kid' award by PETA India.

The boy’s heartwarming act came to fore after he was clicked at a hospital beseeching, with a 10-rupee note in hand, a nurse to save the life of a chicken he had accidentally run over.



Sadly, the chicken succumbed but Derek was hailed by social media users for his humane act.

An artist from Kerala even painted a portrait of Derek standing on the globe with the chicken in one hand and money in other.

The Mizoram kid, Derek C Lalchhanhima, whose innocent act of taking a chick to hospital went viral yesterday was appreciated at his School St. Pio, Sairang today. from r/india



“Derek C Lalchhanhima, a 6-year-old boy from Mizoram, received a Compassionate Kid Award from PETA India in recognition of his concern for animals,” according to PETA India.

PETA India’s Compassionate Citizen programme has been endorsed by the Animal Welfare Board of India and the Central Board of Secondary Education. “It has been used by 1.67 lakh schools across the country and empowered nearly 60 million students to build a future in which humans, other animals, and the environment are treated with dignity and respect,” the animal welfare body says.

mizoram peta

(Image credit: Barak Valley Updates / Facebook | PETA)

“Compassionate Citizen helps students between the ages of 8 and 12 years old develop compassion for animals, which is a key step towards rejecting violence against all beings. It also teaches kids how to help animals, properly care for companion animals, protect the environment, and more.”
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram