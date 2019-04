Mizoram Boy Who Tried to Save Chicken Receives PETA Award For Gesture

Accolades continue to pour in for Derek C Lalchhanhima, the six-year-old boy from Mizoram, who recently restored our fledgeling faith in humanity by rushing to the hospital a chicken he had accidentally run over with his cycle.After social media users turned him into an overnight Internet sensation and his school felicitated him for the act, Derek C Lalchhanhima has now been awarded the 'Compassionate Kid' award by PETA India.The boy’s heartwarming act came to fore after he was clicked at a hospital beseeching, with a 10-rupee note in hand, a nurse to save the life of a chicken he had accidentally run over.Sadly, the chicken succumbed but Derek was hailed by social media users for his humane act.An artist from Kerala even painted a portrait of Derek standing on the globe with the chicken in one hand and money in other.“Derek C Lalchhanhima, a 6-year-old boy from Mizoram, received a Compassionate Kid Award from PETA India in recognition of his concern for animals,” according to PETA India.PETA India’s Compassionate Citizen programme has been endorsed by the Animal Welfare Board of India and the Central Board of Secondary Education. “It has been used by 1.67 lakh schools across the country and empowered nearly 60 million students to build a future in which humans, other animals, and the environment are treated with dignity and respect,” the animal welfare body says.(Image credit: Barak Valley Updates / Facebook | PETA)“Compassionate Citizen helps students between the ages of 8 and 12 years old develop compassion for animals, which is a key step towards rejecting violence against all beings. It also teaches kids how to help animals, properly care for companion animals, protect the environment, and more.”