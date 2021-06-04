Mizoram Couple's 'Jugaad' Truck That Lets You Social Distance amid Covid-19 Has Left Netizens Amused

A viral video of a Mizoram couple’s innovative ‘jugaad’ to maintain social distancing while going to COVID-19 quarantine centre has left netizens impressed online. In the video, which was shared on Twitter by IAS Ripun Sharma, the couple is seen riding to the quarantine centre following all the necessary social distancing protocols. They had to do this after the wife was tested COVID-19 positive.

The video starts with a trailer attached at the back of a jeep. Next, the woman places a blue colour chair at the top of the trailer and climbs up to sit on it while gripping the sides for balance. The couple is also seen wearing proper masks in the video. They, then wave hands to say goodbye to the camera and their loved ones before the husband gets in the jeep’s driver seat and starts the journey to the COVID-19 quarantine centre.

Since being shared online, the video has got nearly 9 thousand views on the microblogging site. Reacting to the video, netizens dropped their appreciation for this ‘jugaad’ and wished a speedy recovery to the woman.

On Thursday, Mizoram recorded 205 new cases of COVID-19 pushing the total number of infections to 13,064. The current number of active cases in the state stands at 3415 with 108 recoveries from the virus in the past 24 hours. With 2 new deaths on June 3, the death toll is now at 47. Mizoram is also under several COVID-19 restrictions after the state government first imposed a lockdown on May 10 to curb the spread of the virus. The restrictions were later extended a couple of times. The Mizoram government had extended the lockdown restriction in the state till 4 am of June 6.

Meanwhile, India has been showing signs of improvement after the number of COVID-19 cases in the second wave peaked in April and May. In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 1.32 lakh fresh COVID cases along with 2,07,071 recoveries from the virus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here