1-min read

Hands-on Approach: Mizoram Deputy Speaker Uses Axe to Clear Road in Viral Video

In a video that has been since going viral since it was posted, Mizoram’s Deputy Speaker Pu Lalrinawma is seen cutting a fall tree on the road to help clear the way.

News18.com

Updated:June 1, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
Hands-on Approach: Mizoram Deputy Speaker Uses Axe to Clear Road in Viral Video
In a video that has been since going viral since it was posted, Mizoram’s Deputy Speaker Pu Lalrinawma is seen cutting a fall tree on the road to help clear the way.
Loading...
There are two kinds of people in the world: People who wait for others to solve problems, and people who solve problems themselves.

Mizoram Deputy Speaker, Lalrinawma is definitely one of the later.

In a video that has been since going viral since it was posted, Mizoram’s Deputy Speaker Pu Lalrinawma is seen cutting a fall tree on the road.

It may be unlikely for higher ups in the rungs of power to get down and get their hands dirty, but Lalrinawma seems to be doing exactly this. In a recent visit to his constituency of Tuikam, Lalrinawma was seen helping to clear the road by cutting the tree down a tree that was blocking the path.

Originally posted on Twitter, the video is captioned: "The axe-man is Mr. Lalrinawma, Dy. Speaker of Mizoram. He helps clear a village road like this. This ain't a photo-op. This is who we are."




The video has seen be posted on various Mizoram-based Facebook pages where they have been drawing the praise of citizens and Netizens alike.





Lalrinawma was on elected as the deputy speaker of Mizoram House unopposed in December 2018. A degree holder in mechanical engineering, Lalrinawma, who had also bagged the seat in 2013 polls said that he would make all efforts to fulfill his responsibilities.

It certainly looks like he has.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

