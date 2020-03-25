BUZZ

Mizoram is Googling the Meaning of 'Lakshman Rekha' After PM's Lockdown Announcement

PM Modi asked Idnians to stay inside a Lakshman Rekha for 21 days to fight coronavirus | Image credit: PTI

While searches for Laxman/Lakshman/Lakshmana Rekha keep spiking time and again, the term has never been Googled as much as since March 24 when PM Modi first used it to explain social distancing.

Rakhi Bose
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 25, 2020, 1:51 PM IST
Ever since the outbreak of Coronavirus, Indians have been busy looking up the meanings of several new terms that have become a part of the global vocabulary following the pandemic. A new word has been added to this list soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day-long nation-wide lockdown on Tuesday evening--Lakshman Rekha, an unusual term that many Indians can relate to.

While searches for Laxman/Lakshman/Lakshmana Rekha keep spiking time and again, the term has never been Googled as much as since March 24 when PM Modi first used it to explain social distancing. While informing Indians about the curfew and the utmost importance of observing it in order to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said that India is bound in a "Lakshman Rekha" for the next 21 days and that stepping out of it (meaning their homes) would mean setting their families as well as the country back by 21 years.

However, while the speech won applause on social media, the spike in Google search on the word told a different story. It appeared that many across India, especially in states like Mizoram and Tamil Nadu, both of which non-Hindi speaking states, did not understand the meaning of "Lakshman Rekha".

"Lakshman Rekha" is a reference to the Valmiki's epic Ramayana in which Ram's brother Lakshman draws a magical boundary outside the hut in which he stayed along with Ram and Sita to protect enemies from entering and kidnapping her. However, Ravana tricks Sita into voluntarily stepping out of the boundary, thus managing to abduct her while Ram and Lakshman were away.

Searches for Lakshman Rekha spiked the most on March 24 at 8.58 pm after the PM mentioned it in his speech. And the maximum number of searches came from Mizoram, followed by Tamil Nadu. Karnataka and Kerala followed, respectively.

Many took to Twitter to express their concerns about the PM's speech about such an essential issue being in Hindi.

This is not the first time that the government has been criticised for using just Hindi and sometimes English in its public health announcements, both on media and social media. Previously, netizens have complained about several important government advisories on coronavirus on social media being given out in Hindi.

