Mizoram Man Gives the Performance of His Life, Dances to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' in Rainstorm

A man can be seen showing off his dancing skills amidst a heavy storm. He shook a leg on legendary singer Michael Jackson’s track Earth from the well-known album "Thriller".

Sharing the video on Instagram, the MJ fan wrote, “2020 ain’t got nothin’ on us!! Stay Strong people. Boring emai!! • remember me, even in your worst weathers• #cyclone #michaeljackosn #earthsong #quarantine #boring(sic)”.

Jeremy L Ralte, in the video, was seen wearing a pair of red shorts and a black shirt which has not been buttoned. The combination has been paired with sneaker and socks.

Even though the performance was quite intense, towards the end Jeremy can be seen running away and the clip ends with text that reads ‘Help me’’.

According to a report in Indian Express, Jeremy is based out of Mizoram. The now-viral video on Instagram has left many users stunned by his performance.

A person commented on the post stating, “I wish I could play November rain there” another one said, “At last I found the source of the viral, purely local and natural mj. Love from Nagaland, (sic)".

A different user wrote, “At last I found the source of the viral,purely local and natural mj. Love from Nagaland” while some other user “The fact that just made 2020 so better for me is unbelievable (sic).”

