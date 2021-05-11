Tamil Nadu Kid Donates Savings to CM's Relief Fund for Covid, Gets Return Gift From MK Stalin

Harish Varman, a seven-year-old from Arappalayam town in Madurai is just a regular kid but has a heart of gold and the Class 2 student had recently donated his piggy bank savings of Rs 1,000 to the Tamil Nadu chief minister’s relief fund for Covid-19. Harish, who had saved the money to buy a bicycle for himself, instead donated the money to the CM’s fund when he saw the rising cases of Covid-19 and the plight of those suffering from the virus.

Harish then asked his father Elangovan to sent Rs 1000 from his piggy bank that he had saved up to the Chief Minister’s relief fund with a handwritten note addressed to MK Stalin and requested him to help the people, The New Indian Express reported.

But to Harish’s great joy, on Sunday he found a blue and red coloured bicycle at their front door, brought to him by the Madurai North MLA K Thalapathy and a few other party leaders. The reason, Harsihs’ contribution and the letter had moved the CM who sent a cycle to the boy through his party leaders. To add to it, Stalin himself called up at their house to speak to Harish and congratulated him for his contributions. Harish also thanked him for the gift of the bicycle.

The Tamil Nadu CM also shared the incident on his official Twitter handle.

Stalin also asked Harish to stay safe amid the raging pandemic and study and do well. His parents Geetha and Elangovan also expressed their gratitude and thanked the CM for his call.

On the state’s coronavirus front, Stalin has allotted ministers for every district to keep track of the COVID-19 tackling measures.

