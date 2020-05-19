BUZZ

1-MIN READ

MNNIT Signs Deal with Telecom Firm for Producing Viralysers to Fight COVID-19

Representative photo. REUTERS/Susana Vera/File photo

Representative photo. REUTERS/Susana Vera/File photo

Registrar of MNNIT, Sarvesh Kumar Tiwari, signed the MoU with Prayagraj-based Garg Telecom Private Limited.

The Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad has secured an agreement with telecom firm Garg Telecom Corporation to support the production and sale of viralyser.

Registrar of MNNIT, Sarvesh Kumar Tiwari, signed the MoU with Prayagraj-based Garg Telecom Private Limited.

The viralyser is a portable, UV sanitisation device made for residence and office use.

Viralyser is fortified with UVC fluorescent lamps which have the potential to kill a range of microbes and bacteria, including the novel coronavirus.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) sponsored the initiative under design innovation project to cope with challenges brought in to the world by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Prof Rajeev Tripathi from department of biotechnology led a team of experts in order to give life to the project.

Prof Tripathi asserted that the device would serve as an affordable tool to check the spread of Covid-19 in the coming times. It will act as a weapon for India to fight against majority of microorganisms, including the deadly virus.

He underlined that the viralyser could be used to disinfect all categories of non-living things such as groceries, vegetables, fruits, currency notes etc.

Prof Tripathi further said that the device can prove helpful if used in homes, offices and hospitals regularly, especially during this coronavirus pandemic.


