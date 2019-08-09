Take the pledge to vote

MNS Gifts Mumbai Mayor Shivaji Maharaj's Book on Behaving With Women After 'Assault' Video

Though the politician later denied assaulting any woman, the viral video drew sharp reactions on social media.

August 9, 2019
MNS Gifts Mumbai Mayor Shivaji Maharaj's Book on Behaving With Women After 'Assault' Video
Days after Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar found himself in a pickle over a video of him "manhandling" a woman, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has gifted the politician a copy of Shivaji Maharaj's "Stree Niti". The book codified the warrior king's teachings on how to behave with women.

On Aug 5, PTI reported that Shiv Sena's Mahadeshwar was heckled by protesters agitating against electrocution deaths in Santacruz. In a video that went viral on social media, Mahadeshwar can be seen twisting the arm of a woman protester. The mayor can also be heard saying, "Don't act smart, you know who I am" to the woman.

And now, MNS has "gifted" the mayor a copy of Shivaji Maharaj's book on how to behave with women.

In the wake of heavy rains in Mumbai, 52-year-old Mala Nigam and her 23-year-old son Sanket died of electrocution after trying to enter their waterlogged residence in Golibar Road. The mayor was in Western Express Highway where on Monday to attend the funeral where residents of Golibar road had created a roadblock to protest.

Though the politician later denied assaulting any woman, the viral video drew sharp reactions.

The incident has triggered demands for booking Mumbai's First Citizen on the charge of molestation. Many including Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad expressed their condemnation on Twitter.

