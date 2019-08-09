MNS Gifts Mumbai Mayor Shivaji Maharaj's Book on Behaving With Women After 'Assault' Video
Though the politician later denied assaulting any woman, the viral video drew sharp reactions on social media.
Image credit: News18
Days after Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar found himself in a pickle over a video of him "manhandling" a woman, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has gifted the politician a copy of Shivaji Maharaj's "Stree Niti". The book codified the warrior king's teachings on how to behave with women.
On Aug 5, PTI reported that Shiv Sena's Mahadeshwar was heckled by protesters agitating against electrocution deaths in Santacruz. In a video that went viral on social media, Mahadeshwar can be seen twisting the arm of a woman protester. The mayor can also be heard saying, "Don't act smart, you know who I am" to the woman.
And now, MNS has "gifted" the mayor a copy of Shivaji Maharaj's book on how to behave with women.
In the wake of heavy rains in Mumbai, 52-year-old Mala Nigam and her 23-year-old son Sanket died of electrocution after trying to enter their waterlogged residence in Golibar Road. The mayor was in Western Express Highway where on Monday to attend the funeral where residents of Golibar road had created a roadblock to protest.
Though the politician later denied assaulting any woman, the viral video drew sharp reactions.
The incident has triggered demands for booking Mumbai's First Citizen on the charge of molestation. Many including Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad expressed their condemnation on Twitter.
I condemn the behaviour of Shivsena’s Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar towards a women. pic.twitter.com/qPkqbAybSX— Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) August 6, 2019
Make his resign or sack him!Mayor of Mumbai Vishwanath Mahadeshwar manhandled a woman when he had gone to visit a family of the mother-son duo electrocuted in Santacruz. In the video here is seen twisting her hand & saying, "Don't act smart, you don't know who I am." @ShivSena pic.twitter.com/6cArPhu7lp— Mrs Anjali Damania (@anjali_damania) August 6, 2019
Look how our dearest #Mayor "ill-treated" a #Marathi woman, who is seen to be complaining of something and then listen what Mr. Mahadeshwar repliesDear @ShivSena and also @uddhavthackeray would u be taking any action against this behaviour? Is this how u respect Marathi Woman? pic.twitter.com/Ygx4Kmdotx— Narsi Benwal (@NarsiBenwal) August 6, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Raveena-Govinda Recreate 'Ankhiyo Se Goli Maare' on Nach Baliye 9
- HarmonyOS by Huawei is Finally Here, to Work on All Device Types with Added Security
- Possessive Arjun Kapoor Stops Karan Tacker From Flirting With Malaika Arora
- Amazon Beauty Presents Vanity Diaries, Episode 4 | The Controversy That Brewed In Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van
- You Can Now Pre-book The Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+