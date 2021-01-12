Mobile Museum on Sikh History Brought to Farmers' Protest at Singhu Border

The farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other places have been protesting at several sites since November last year on Delhi's peripheries like Singhu border, Tikri, Ghazipur, etc. With the agitation completing nearly two months, the protesters have now setup a mini town at these sites with massage spas for senior citizens, library, laundry, etc.

Now, a mobile museum depicting Sikh history has been brought to farmers' protest site at Singhu Border from Mohali, the ANI reported. The museum has been founded by Parvinder Singh, a resident of Mohali. "There should be a museum that can educate our youth generation about history of Sikhism," Singh was quoted as saying by the ANI.

Delhi: A mobile museum depicting Sikh history has been brought to farmers' protest site at Singhu Border from Mohali.Museum founder Parvinder Singh, a resident of Mohali, says, "There should be a museum that can educate our youth generation about history of Sikhism". (11.01) pic.twitter.com/pRX8Kqjvgd — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2021

The innovation at farmer protest sites is something that has drawn people's attention. A Jalandhar-based farmer turned a truck container into a make-shift home at the Singhu border. Harpreet Singh Mattu's temporary home here is equipped with almost every necessity, a person might require to stay. The home-container has all basic amenities including a sofa, bed, TV and a functional toilet along with mobile charging points.

Mattu came at the protest site on December 2 at the behest of his elder brother, who is currently based in the United State. The brother asked him to serve the farmers at the border.

The farmers also started a 'Champi'parlour to give massages to elderly farmers protesting amid the cold for over a month now.

Meanwhile, the deadlock between the Centre and the protesting farmers continues as the the eighth round of talks held last Friday turned inconclusive. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said no decision could be reached as unions did not give alternatives to their demand for the repeal of laws. The next round of talks will be held on January 15.