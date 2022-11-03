Mobile Phones Contain 10% More Bacteria Than Toilet Seats, Say Reports

Mobile phones are an integral part of our lives now and we can hardly imagine life without a smartphone in our hands nowadays. In the last decade and a half, cell phones have made our lives so easy that today there is hardly anything that you can’t do without a cell phone. Apart from staying connected to people, apps that help you order food, items and even commutation have taken the world by storm. However, If you are severely germophobic and also a phone addict, we have some unpleasant news for you. Your phone may well be infected with bacteria.

This does not come as a surprise considering we carry our cellphones everywhere we go and in so many instances put them down here and there in public places. With the innumerable number of surfaces, pockets and hands that a cell phone comes in contact with, it is only natural that it may contain bacteria.

Top showsha video

After all, most of us do not clean our cellphones the way we wash our hands and faces after coming home from outdoors, do we? However, if you want to know the statistics about how much bacteria may be found on the surface of a phone, brace yourself for it. Your phone may have 10 per cent more bacteria than a toilet seat.

It is not a random figure but confirmed by Researchers at the University of Arizona. According to a study by Researchers at the University of Arizona, there are at least 17,000 bacteria on the mobile of teenagers, which is 10 times more than a normal toilet seat.

People learned the importance of cleanliness and hand washing throughout the Corona era. They used to repeatedly sanitise it to prevent bacteria from remaining on hands, but once the pandemic was over, people’s routines returned to being the same.

Avoid bringing your phone into the bathroom to avoid bringing in bacteria. According to experts, you should wash and clean your phone multiple times a month using a solution of 60% water and 40% rubbing alcohol. Avoid directly spraying liquid onto your phone as it may spoil its display. You can also use disinfectants. According to the Daily Star report, 70 percent of disinfectants are safe to clean the phone’s screen.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here