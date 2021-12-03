Moby Dick, is That You? 'Mythical' Rare White Sperm Whale Filmed in Jamaican Waters

A rare white sperm whale, a mythical creature of sorts, was recently spotted off the Caribbean shores. Filmed by Leo van Toly, who was on board a Dutch merchant ship off Jamaica, the footage shows a white sperm whale swimming in its outrageously pale body against the blue waters of the Caribbean. White sperm whales were popularised through American novelist Herman Melville’s epic novel Moby Dick.

According to The Guardian, a white whale is not always an albino, since some of the sperm whales also have a condition known as leucism. Under this condition, an irregular distribution of melanin pigment in the skin can affect the animal. Leucism can be found in other animals as well like common crow, orcas, or dolphins. The report stated that pink eyes are the features of true albino animals, but since the recent footage was taken from a distance, it is difficult to diagnose the white sperm whale’s exact condition.

White sperm whales are rarely spotted. What makes this incident even rarer is that it was captured on camera. According to Whale Facts org, the white sperm whales have an unexpected genetic anomaly that makes them stand out amidst the blue oceans. They may be found in any region the sperm whale inhabits. These marine mammals are known for their intelligence, and also have the largest teeth among any animal.

Speaking to The Guardian, an expert on the species, Hal Whitehead said, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a fully white sperm whale. I have seen ones with quite a lot of white on them, usually in patches on and near the belly.”

A typical sperm whale is dark grey in color. An adult male sperm whale is known as a bull whose average length is 52 feet, while female sperm whales are called cows whose average length is 36 feet. The sperm whales also have the biggest brain and use different dialects in their communication from one group to another and pass on an intergenerational culture matrilineally.

Moby Dick or The Whale came out in 1851 and was by American writer Herman Melville. It narrated the tale of Ahab, the captain of a whaling ship Pequod who wanted revenge on Moby Dick, a giant white sperm whale that had earlier bit off Ahab’s leg at the knee.

