Mockingjay, is That You? Lady Gaga's Inauguration Outfit Gave Twitter Major Katniss Everdeen Vibes

The swearing in ceremony of President Joe Biden and Vice-president Kamala Harris was probably the most discussed and watched event on Wednesday and the choicest of performances by the Hollywood elite only made it a star-studded affair. Among all these, Lady Gaga's all-powerful rendition of the US national anthem 'The Star-Spangled Banner' was a huge sucess. But the pop star, who is known to don some really quirky outfits at her performance, seemed to be giving off some major Hunger Games vibes. At least the internet seemed to think so!

Dressed in a huge fuchsia Schiaparelli couture silk skirt and black top by designer Daniel Roseberry, Gaga's outfit was giving a final finishing touch with a brooch of a gold dove taking flight with an olive branch. Before the performance, the singer had shared a picture of the accessory on Twitter, signifying what it meant to her.

A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other. pic.twitter.com/NGbgKM9XiC — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

But from afar, the singer's brooch seemed eerily similar to Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen's mockingjay pin from the Hunger Games trilogy. The bird has been shown as a symbol of defiance and resistance in the times of oppression the books and its inspired movies are based upon. Fans too thought Gaga channeled her inner Katniss as she decked up for her performance.

Was it just me or did Lady Gaga have a Mockingjay pin on? #HungerGames — Sarah Taylor (@sassyoodles) January 21, 2021

To fan the flames, The Hunger Games franchise' official twitter account said they were missing their mockingjay pins.

we’re missing one of our mockingjay pins, has anybody seen it? — The Hunger Games (@TheHungerGames) January 20, 2021

We all know thats a "mockingjay", lady. pic.twitter.com/4HDZTrg4Bd — Tara Johnsen (@TaraLalitaa) January 21, 2021

Raise your hand if you thought at first it was a Mockingjay. ‍♀️ — Corinne Woodland (@thimblekisses) January 21, 2021

Ngl lady gaga at the inauguration looks like if Daenerys targaryen was casted in hunger games with a big ass mockingjay pinned to her shirt — Spri⁷ (@dontcaIlmekid) January 21, 2021

Nah thats a mockingjay XD may the odds be ever in your favor — Braeden Johnson (@MstrKllr102) January 21, 2021

lady gaga looking like she ab to announce who will be in the next hunger games pic.twitter.com/4ssvRaZ1SS — cassi (@cassismoonlight) January 20, 2021

I immediately went to "mockingjay," @ladygaga. That's what four years in the resistance does to a person... — Jennifer Pipe (@pied1piper) January 21, 2021

If Katy Perry's dress bursts into flames well know she did a wardrobe update after seeing Lady Gaga and her Mockingjay pin — Travis Pineapple (@Rob_In_WI) January 21, 2021

Gaga has been a vocal dissenter of former President Donald Trump and endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for the President and had also attended his Pittsburgh campaign rally in November last year.