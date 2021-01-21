News18 Logo

Mockingjay, is That You? Lady Gaga's Inauguration Outfit Gave Twitter Major Katniss Everdeen Vibes

The bird has been shown as a symbol of defiance and resistance in the times of oppression the books and its inspired movies are based upon. (Credit: twitter)

From afar, Lady Gaga's brooch seemed eerily similar to Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen's mockingjay pin from the Hunger Games trilogy. The bird has been shown as a symbol of defiance and resistance.

Buzz Staff

The swearing in ceremony of President Joe Biden and Vice-president Kamala Harris was probably the most discussed and watched event on Wednesday and the choicest of performances by the Hollywood elite only made it a star-studded affair. Among all these, Lady Gaga's all-powerful rendition of the US national anthem 'The Star-Spangled Banner' was a huge sucess. But the pop star, who is known to don some really quirky outfits at her performance, seemed to be giving off some major Hunger Games vibes. At least the internet seemed to think so!

Dressed in a huge fuchsia Schiaparelli couture silk skirt and black top by designer Daniel Roseberry, Gaga's outfit was giving a final finishing touch with a brooch of a gold dove taking flight with an olive branch. Before the performance, the singer had shared a picture of the accessory on Twitter, signifying what it meant to her.

But from afar, the singer's brooch seemed eerily similar to Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen's mockingjay pin from the Hunger Games trilogy. The bird has been shown as a symbol of defiance and resistance in the times of oppression the books and its inspired movies are based upon. Fans too thought Gaga channeled her inner Katniss as she decked up for her performance.

To fan the flames, The Hunger Games franchise' official twitter account said they were missing their mockingjay pins.

Also Read: Lady Gaga Sang a Powerful Rendition of US Anthem at Biden Inaugural, Nobody Could Keep a 'Pokerface'

Gaga has been a vocal dissenter of former President Donald Trump and endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for the President and had also attended his Pittsburgh campaign rally in November last year.


