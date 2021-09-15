Model Confronts Photographer Who Asked Her Not to Eat Until Next Shoot

A 22-year-old model has shared on her TikTok account a secretly recorded video wherein she is seen confronting a photographer during a shoot. The woman has reportedly accused the photographer of allegedly telling her not to eat to lose weight until the next photoshoot.

Belgium-based model @Thewizardliz said the video was secretly filmed by her friend who was on the sets.

After the alleged comment made by the unidentified photographer in the video, @Thewizardliz gave an earful to the photographer about what is and is not appropriate to say and how disturbing it could be for some models.

The overlay text on the video reads, “I was at my shoot today and the photographer told me to not eat until the next shoot to lose weight.”

The model responded, saying that the photographer had no right to tell models to not eat until their next shoot. They could develop an eating disorder.

The model further said that she loves herself and is secure in her body but if another model were there, who might have been concerned about her body, then that one comment by the photographer could damage her.

In just a few days, the video has received more than 17.5 million views, 44,000 comments, and 4.5 million likes, all in her favour.

After receiving huge support from TikTok users, the model shared her follow-up thoughts while sharing the same video on Instagram.

“I am shocked by all the support I received. I didn’t want to share it as it felt like I might have overreacted, but it’s just not for me, it’s for my younger self who developed ED because of people like this who constantly told me what and what not to eat.

“And this is for every other girl and boy out there who has suffered or is still suffering from ED, it’s for everyone who has been put down one way or another and couldn’t speak up. You are worthy, you CAN and SHOULD always defend yourself.” In the end, the model stated that the photographer was fired by the company that had hired her for the shoot.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here