Model Gets Uninvited From Friend's Wedding For 'Looking Too Good'

We all want to look our best on wedding invitations, don’t we? Preparations for a friend’s wedding often precedes the actual date by months and is incomplete without a shopping spree. And if you are a fashion model by profession, looking good becomes a responsibility. Alena, a fashion model, had the same wish when she was invited to the wedding of a close friend. The friend even chose a dress for her to wear on an eventful day. But here is where the story gets weird. Apparently, Alena looked so good in her new dress that her friend dropped her name from the list of invitees. According to LADbible, Alena made this claim on a TikTok post where she said, “My close friend uninvited me to her wedding because she thought I looked too good in the dress SHE chose for me."

The video that received over 5.8 million views and 1.6 million likes garnered a lot of comments where people expressed shock at the incident and tried to console Alena.

One user called Alena’s friend insecure to be intimidated by her at her own wedding. Another commenter said, “She’s the one who chose the dress so she could’ve just asked you to change your dress instead of rudely uninviting you."

Yet another comment read, “Why didn’t she just pick a different dress then? Or a bin bag, maybe?”

However, there were also some comments where people were more humorous and claimed to take her friend’s side while complimenting Alena all the same. One user said she looked great in the outfit and that it would be mean to outshine her friend on her wedding day. “I would respect it and pick another dress,” the comment said.

Another user joked, “"I mean she kinda right u can’t come like that at my wedding and expect me not to run away with you, like at that point I’m marrying you."

Alena thanked everyone in the comments section for putting a smile on her face after the disaster and called them cute.

