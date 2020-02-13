Model Smashes Beauty Standards as She Takes to Ramp in Gold Dress and Wheelchair in New York
In an Insta post, Jillian Mercado outlined her own story as a child when she looked through fashion magazines and fashion shows and dreamed of becoming a model one day.
Jillian Mercado appeared on the New York Fashion Week ramp in gorgeous Jillian Mercado dress, headgear and wheelchair | Credit: Instagram
One more beauty standard was broken during this year's New York Fashion Week when model Jillian Mercado rolled down the ramp in a wheelchair in what is considered a big win for models with disabilities.
Mercado, who lives with muscular dystrophy, took to the ramp in a gold, sequined dress, elaborate headgear and shoes and her wheelchair. The vocal advocate for disability rights and representation walked the ramp for designers David Blond and Phillipe Blond.
In an emotional Instagram post, the model wrote, "This moment was brought to you by...Every single person who has a disability around the world that has felt unseen and unheard. For the countless of times that we all have shouted for respect and equal representation. Or for the times other people speak for us, not with us.
She added that the moment represented all the times that people with disabilities were made to feel like they didn't belong or weren't capable or beautiful enough as well as the "times where people speak to everyone about our problems or our needs but us".
In the post, Mercado also outlined her own story as a child when she looked through fashion magazines and fashion shows and dreamed of doing the same thing one day but wondering if she could because she never saw anyone like her in those magazines or on those TV shows.
"Imagining what that would look like was nothing but a dream, a fantasy. One that she (Mercado) was told again and again that it would never be possible, that the world wasn’t ready, that the world wouldn’t give her a chance. This moment. This exact moment, It’s for you.," Mercado wrote.
The post has over 26k likes with several of Mercado's fellow colleagues such as Ebonee Davis and Instagram influnencers commented on her photo. "Go off empress!!!! You deserve nothing less!!" Davis wrote.
