This Model's Unique Catwalk At Paris Fashion Week Single-Handedly Stole the Show

A model 'murdered' the runway while closing Maison Margiela's spring 2020 collection by John Galliano at the Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, an editor claimed.

According to a report in Huffington Post, the model -- twenty-year-old Leon Dame -- strutted down the catwalk powerfully putting on foot in front of the other and stomping down the runway. He was maintaining a steely intent glare all the while as well.

His intense walk, paired with the glare and a belted top, white shorts, knee-high boots and cadet hat, quickly took the internet by storm.

The report claimed that his walk may have even got a smile out of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as he passed by her on the ramp.

People were quick to praise the young German model's walk down the ramp, with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna describing Leon as her “spirit animal,” and fashion designer and singer Rihanna following him on Instagram soon after his walk went viral.

A number of fans took to his Instagram page to post their thoughts on his walk as well, with one user writing, "Crushhh leon," while another posted, "angel."

A third user wrote, "This video and this exit take the cake," while another simply posted, "the dame strikes back."

Makeup artist and mogul Pat McGrath ― who did the makeup for the show ― left him lightning and fire emojis.

Editor-at-large of the fashion site The Business of Fashion Tim Blanks also took to Instagram to praise the young model, writing, "@leondame MURDERED the catwalk @maisonmargiela. Guess it’s true what they say. There ain’t nothin’ like a DAME!”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.