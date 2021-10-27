Model's Photoshoot With Casket at Dad's Funeral Starts Morality Debate Online

An Instagram influencer from Miami is being slammed on social media for doing a photoshoot at her father’s funeral. Her photographs are doing the rounds on social media, where she can be seen posing with the open casket. As per a report by India. com, the model, Jayne Rivera, had shared the pictures with the caption, “Butterfly fly away. Rip Papi you were my best friend. A life well lived," on Instagram. It added that the eight pictures have since been deleted. A Twitter user shared it on the microblogging site, with the caption: “this Instagram model’s father passed away,,,, and she did a photo shoot with the open casket….(sic)". The post has garnered upwards of 1,00,000 likes on the platform. It also started a debate in the comments with many arguing over the morality of taking pictures with a deceased loved one’s body. Below is the viral Twitter post.

this Instagram model’s father passed away,,,, and she did a photo shoot with the open casket…. pic.twitter.com/u1EVNxaajz— Mac McCann (@MacMcCannTX) October 26, 2021

The Twitter user then tweeted that Rivera appeared to have deleted her account. The comments, however, kept coming. The age old meme of a man posing in front of a gravestone also got dragged into the mix, where its origins and authenticity were debated. “We need a reality TV series with her and this guy," one person joked in a tweet with the meme. Another replied: “Um. That guy is an actor (Grant Gustin) and was filming a scene from a TV show. He plays The Flash and it’s from the funeral of Oliver Queen (aka Green Arrow). This was in between scenes. It’s not a real burial."

We need a reality TV series with her and this guy: pic.twitter.com/G9j0NcJl8Y— Allan (@AllanRicharz) October 26, 2021

The hashtags took me out. Not only are you using your dad's dead body as a prop but you had to include "#.ptsd"?????— Stastny (@czarinaerin) October 26, 2021

“Iv never understood why it’s offensive to take a picture at a funeral can someone answer this question ?" one user asked, which started the debate on the morality of taking these pictures. While one person said that it was disrespectful rather than offensive to do so, writing, “A funeral is about the person who is dead, not those in attendance… It’s wrong to take such a significant ritual and turn it into a vanity fair." Another suggested that she might be doing it as a distraction from pain. Another wrote: “I agree with your last statement, but funerals are 100% for the living! Everything about a funeral is to appease the living and put their minds and conscience at ease." One person said: “whats actually bizarre is an internet stranger joining in to dog pile on a random woman for what she chooses to do with the concept of HER father’s death. And unless you can give proof of being her family members, you and everyone in this thread are very bizarre."

whats actually bizarre is an internet stranger joining in to dog pile on a random woman for what she chooses to do with the concept of HER father’s death. And unless you can give proof of being her family members, you and everyone in this thread are very bizarre.— ✨Overrall best in Ashawo✨ (@always_Joan) October 27, 2021

Yep. My dad passed overlooking the garden he fought to make legal and the fam had a huge party. Everyone grieves in their own way.— rita (@ritafae77) October 27, 2021

Iv never understood why it's offensive to take a picture at a funeral can someone answer this question ?— The Epitome of an Autonomy❤️‍🔥 (@ThickChivk) October 26, 2021

Offensive? Not necessarily.It’s disrespectful. You’re there to honor the person in the casket. Not to show yourself off. A funeral is about the person who is dead, not those in attendance. It’s wrong to take such a significant ritual and turn it into a vanity fair. — Anonymous IV (@AnonIV_Politics) October 27, 2021

The photos seem to have ended up triggering a rather rich discussion on morality, online shaming and the ways of grieving the loss of loved ones.

