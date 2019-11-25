Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Modern Day Shakuntala Devi': 6-Year-Old Chennai Girl Solves Rubik’s Cube Blindfolded

Sarah, dressed in her school uniform, solved (2x2) Rubik's cube with a piece of black cloth tied around her eyes. She matched the cubes while reciting Vaiuramuthu's poems.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 25, 2019, 3:49 PM IST
Image tweeted by @ANI.

Solving Rubik's cube has become a new craze among children and even adults. Matching the 3-D combination colourful cubic puzzle is equal parts captivating and competitive. Recently, a six-year-old girl from Chennai went a level ahead to match the colourful cubes blindfolded and that too in a span of two minutes and seven seconds, attempting to set a Guinness World Record.

According to news agency ANI, Sarah, dressed in her school uniform, solved (2x2) Rubik's cube with a piece of black cloth tied around her eyes. She matched the cubes while reciting Vaiuramuthu's poems.

Talking more about Sarah's talent, her father Charles said that she started solving aptitude questions at a very young age, following which they decided to enroll her for proper training and classes.

“She has already made a world record. Now she is striving for Guinness World Record," Charles said adding that Sarah could solve multiple kinds of cubes and not just one.

Sarah was declared 'world's youngest genius' by Tamil Nadu Cube Association. The pictures of the same were shared by the news agency on its Twitter account.

The prodigy, Sarah said she is "happy to be a part of such an event".

People took to social media to congratulate her for the achievement. Here's what people wrote:

One of the users also compared Sarah to Indian writer, mental calculator and "human computer" Shakuntala Devi.

The Rubik’s Cube originally called the Magic Cube is invented in 1974 by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture Erno Rubik.

