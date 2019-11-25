'Modern Day Shakuntala Devi': 6-Year-Old Chennai Girl Solves Rubik’s Cube Blindfolded

Solving Rubik's cube has become a new craze among children and even adults. Matching the 3-D combination colourful cubic puzzle is equal parts captivating and competitive. Recently, a six-year-old girl from Chennai went a level ahead to match the colourful cubes blindfolded and that too in a span of two minutes and seven seconds, attempting to set a Guinness World Record.

According to news agency ANI, Sarah, dressed in her school uniform, solved (2x2) Rubik's cube with a piece of black cloth tied around her eyes. She matched the cubes while reciting Vaiuramuthu's poems.

Talking more about Sarah's talent, her father Charles said that she started solving aptitude questions at a very young age, following which they decided to enroll her for proper training and classes.

“She has already made a world record. Now she is striving for Guinness World Record," Charles said adding that Sarah could solve multiple kinds of cubes and not just one.

Sarah was declared 'world's youngest genius' by Tamil Nadu Cube Association. The pictures of the same were shared by the news agency on its Twitter account.

Chennai: A 6-year-old girl, Sarah was declared by TamilNadu Cube Association, 'world's youngest genius' solving maximum (2x2) Rubik's cube blindfolded&reciting poems in the least time. She solved the puzzle in 2 min 07 sec in her attempt to create a Guinness World Record. pic.twitter.com/dWtDtZJEa0 — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2019

The prodigy, Sarah said she is "happy to be a part of such an event".

People took to social media to congratulate her for the achievement. Here's what people wrote:

One of the users also compared Sarah to Indian writer, mental calculator and "human computer" Shakuntala Devi.

The Rubik’s Cube originally called the Magic Cube is invented in 1974 by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture Erno Rubik.

