Modi 2.0 Ministers S Jaishankar and Harsh Vardhan Plant Saplings on World Environment Day
Both the Foreign and Health Ministers posted photos of their 'participative action' to promote environmental awareness.
EAM S Jaishankar (left) and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan were among the many politicians and ministers who embarked on tree-plantation drives on World Environment Day | Image credit: Twitter
Every year on June 5, world leaders, politicians and citizens across the world make efforts to celebrate World Environment Day with a host of nature-friendly activities and initiatives. And 2019 is no different.
India, with a newly sworn-in cabinet and Prime Minister in place for their second term under the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, also celebrated the event with gusto.
One such minister was Dr. S. Jaishankar, the newly appointed Minister for External Affairs. Taking to Twitter on June 5, the minister posted a photo of himself planting saplings along with Minister for State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan.
"Making the world a better place. One tree at a time," Jaishankar wtote. "Joining the cause of participative environmental action, my colleague MoS @VMBJP and I planted saplings at JNB @MEAIndia on the occasion of #WorldEnvironmentDay," he further added.
Making the world a better place. One tree at a time.Joining the cause of participative environmental action, my colleague MoS @VMBJP and I planted saplings at JNB @MEAIndia on the occasion of #WorldEnvironmentDay#BeatAirPollution@moefcc pic.twitter.com/MleLKZEFKY— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 5, 2019
The former diplomat and foreign secretary' tweet had nearly 2,000 likes on the micro-blogging site.
Jaishankar was not the only one. Freshly appointed Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also participated in festivities, also shared a video of him planting saplings. The minister further asked netizens to share their own "good deeds" on the occasion of World Environment Day.
On #WorldEnvironmentDay, let’s all take a pledge to adopt #GreenGoodDeeds and contribute towards our Mother Earth ! I request all of you to share with me your today’s green good deed with pics ! Take a look at mine ! @UNEnvironment @MoHFW_INDIA @moefcc pic.twitter.com/OiGrolM7mO— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 5, 2019
UP CM yogi Adityanath was also caught planting saplings.
Lucknow: UP CM Yogi Adityanath plants a sapling at his residence on the occasion of #WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/LScn8xzDkw— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 5, 2019
