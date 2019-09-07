The Internet Got Teary-Eyed Watching PM Modi Hug ISRO Chief After Chandrayaan 2 Failure

India's Moon Mission - 2 may not have gone as planned, or as Indians expected it to be, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture is being fondly shared by the Internet.

Addressing a press conference for the scientists at ISRO in Bengaluru, PM Modi said, "We are full of confidence that when it comes to our space program, the best is yet to come, there are new frontiers to discover and new places to go to, we will rise to the occasion and scale newer heights of success."

A few hours before this speech, ISRO scientists lost contact with Vikram lander that was central to India's ambitious moon mission.

Disheartened over Chandrayaan2 setback, ISRO chief K Sivan was left teary-eyed minutes after the Prime Minister's address. Before leaving the ISRO control centre, the prime minister shook hands with every scientist present in the room. When PM Modi met the ISRO chief, Sivan broke down. He was then comforted by the PM, who gave a pat on his back and lauded the efforts of the experts.

Videos captured the moment, where Modi is seen hugging Sivan, as the latter tries to control his tears.

Prime Minister Modi is known for his compulsive hugs, as is evident when he meets any world leader. However, netizens shared the viral footage calling it "Modi's most genuine hug", as it wasn't created for the cameras.

Failures happen. And leave you with more strength for the next time. But it is this image that tells you what the real success of India is. #ProudOfISRO pic.twitter.com/YuQNA7cEHK — Sonal Kalra (@sonalkalra) September 7, 2019

Modi’s a compulsive hugger. But this is his greatest hug, because it wasn’t created for the cameras and for PR. https://t.co/1MNS9pg7A1 — Anant Rangaswami (@AnantRangaswami) September 7, 2019

That's how leaders look like! What a moving picture. Just like you fail and you go to your dad and he says- "Failure is not fatal. It's simply the opportunity to begin again, this time more intelligently...."#ProudOfISRO pic.twitter.com/mzPLwy9aCk — Manisha Kadyan (@Miss_Kadyan) September 7, 2019

This bought tears in my eyes❤️ K Sivan sir please don’t cry! The whole nation is extremely proud of you & entire ISRO. Jai hind. #Chandrayaan2 #ProudIndian #ProudOfISRO pic.twitter.com/B4o7ZuhqaD — (@Saysniha) September 7, 2019

Tears & A Hug. Scientists of ISRO put their life and innumerable sleepless nights to Dream & make it this far. RESPECT. ISRO Chief K Sivan being consoled by PM Narendra Modi #Chandrayaan2 #ProudIndian #KSivan #ProudOfISRO pic.twitter.com/avaPRk7VNx — Rosy (@rose_k01) September 7, 2019

Sir @narendramodi ji hugs the chairman of @isro. Chairman breaks down and cries on Modiji's shoulder.#ProudOfISRO pic.twitter.com/yDbIdsz0em — Gita S. Kapoor (@GitaSKapoor) September 7, 2019

We lost communication,not the abilities. We are still there. Love you @isro❤️ Proud of you#ProudOfIsro#Chandrayaan2 New header pic pic.twitter.com/1vCEGjcXmt — Anjali (@iamanjooti) September 7, 2019

This is heartbreaking and heartwarming at the same time ❤️ https://t.co/R6GAJntGjF — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) September 7, 2019

The best ever hug, which I never forget in my life time. Felt like crying but controlled and consoled myself after listening to exceptionally inspirational speech by @narendramodi #Chandrayan2 united the entire India and Indians. This is the greatest achievement. We won ! pic.twitter.com/xzWcJwzsYM — Naseer Saaho (@NaseerSaaho) September 7, 2019

But not all hope for Chandaryaan-2 is lost.

Even though the fate and the status of Chandrayaan 2 moon lander Vikram is not known, hope is not lost as far as the Rs 978-crore moon mission is concerned, said an ISRO official. "Only 5 per cent of the mission has been lost — Vikram, the lander, and Pragyan, the rover. The remaining 95 per cent, that is the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, is orbiting the moon successfully," the official said.

With a mission life of one year, the Orbiter can take several pictures of the moon and send it to the ISRO.

The Orbiter can also take pictures of the lander to know its status.

