Modi's Biggest Fan? Viral Photos Show a Man 'Disguised' Himself to Shake PM's Hand Twice

pic.twitter.com/C992DsaXd0

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the capital of Sweden, the first bilateral visit by an Indian premier to the Nordic nation in 30 years. Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven received Modi at the airport.Modi is on the first leg of his five-day foreign tour which will also take him to the UK where he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).In Stockholm, PM received a warm and rockstar-like welcome from the Indian community.The photos from the meet and greet were later shared from PMO's Twitter page.While it looked like a regular photo from any other Modi interaction with public, funny guy José Covaco looked closer and found something fishy."Did this guy run ahead and put a cap on to disguise himself so he could shake Modiji's hand twice?" Covaco asked.Twins or Modi's biggest fan? Several Twitter users came up with their own interpretations of the pics while one called it "a classic case of Superman and Clark Kent".A Facebook user said the "fan" did it simply out of respect for the PM. "Apparently modiji haven't seen his face when he was shook his hand with him, (I observed in the picture) then he has opened his cap and has given respect to our honorable PM. And finally modiji has seen his face," she wrote.However, Mr George came up with the most logical explanation.Earlier, ahead of his visit, Modi said in New Delhi he was looking forward to deepening bilateral engagement with both countries in a number of areas including trade, investment and clean energy."India and Sweden share warm and friendly ties. Our partnership is based on democratic values and commitment to an open, inclusive and rules-based global order. Sweden is a valuable partner in our development initiatives," Modi had said in a departure statement last night.