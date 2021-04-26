'Mogambo Khush Hua': Chris Gayle Recreates Iconic Amrish Puri Dialogue for Punjab Kings

“Mogambo Khush Hua(Mogambo is happy),” is one of the most popular dialogues from Bollywood movies Mr India, which was made iconic by the veteran actor Amrish Puri. The dialogue has now been enacted by star cricketer Chris Gayle in an amusing video shared by his team Punjab Kings on Instagram. The franchise’s Instagram handle posted the video on Saturday, April 24, after Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians in a match on Friday in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021. The team marked its second victory in the current season of IPL.

In the video, Gayle is seen exercising and when the camera reaches him, he tries to enact the famous dialogue.It took him a second attempt to pronounce the dialogue almost correctly. His teammates can be heard laughing in amusement in the background. Sharing the video, the Instagram handle of Punjab Kings wrote, “Mogambo bohot khush hua (sic).”

In the comments on the video, some Instagram users pointed out that Gayle did not pronounce the dialogue correctly, while others were delighted by the enactment.

This is not the first time the 41-year-old star cricketer has occupied social media. Gayle was in the headlines when he told Yuzvendra Chahal to “get off social media” during an Instagram live session.

Gayle has scored 119 runs in five matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 and he needs 109 more runs to reach 5000 IPL runs. The Jamaican cricketer who plays international cricket for West Indies is also known for scoring the fastest IPL century. The IPL website terms him as the “Universe Boss” and says, “there is no better entertainer than Gayle both on and off the field.”

Gayle’s team Punjab Kings also used the hashtag “#SaddaPunjab” in the Instagram post hinting at the Punjab connection of the famous dialogue. Puri also belonged to Punjab.

